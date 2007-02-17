Tempsens Instruments India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.93
1.85
1.85
1.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
415.57
194.33
136.49
105.38
Net Worth
418.5
196.18
138.34
107.03
Minority Interest
Debt
70.06
29.08
26.45
25.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.26
9.66
4.97
4.38
Total Liabilities
501.82
234.92
169.76
136.74
Fixed Assets
261.59
100.78
81.8
64.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.72
31.44
0.68
0.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
130.39
89.14
84.21
67.83
Inventories
76.02
56.3
43.85
31.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
65.7
46.87
54.71
44.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.82
12.08
17.98
16.6
Sundry Creditors
-16.44
-15.39
-13.16
-9.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.71
-10.72
-19.17
-15.12
Cash
69.11
13.57
3.07
3.83
Total Assets
501.81
234.93
169.76
136.74
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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