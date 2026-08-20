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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.93
1.85
1.85
1.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
415.57
194.33
136.49
105.38
Net Worth
418.5
196.18
138.34
107.03
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
444.88
378.53
274.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
444.88
378.53
274.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
13.29
6.93
6.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
19,647.2
|102.2
|20,989.1
|66.01
|0.18
|853.3
|2,780.71
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
1,502.65
|132.39
|9,836.12
|18.67
|0
|181.97
|140.03
Omnitech Engineering Ltd
OMNI
586.35
|0
|7,251.16
|29.41
|0
|169.22
|50.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
549.45
|27.36
|6,205.34
|56.47
|0.02
|1,309.83
|130.62
Lohia Corp Ltd
LCL
561.25
|0
|5,929.61
|73.27
|0.27
|499.75
|53.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
PRATAP SINGH TALESARA
Managing Director
VIRENDRA PRAKASH RATHI
Director
VINAY RATHI
Director
ANKIT TALESARA
TF-304 Florence Classic 10 -,
Ashapuri Society Akota,
Gujarat - 390020
Tel: +91 29 4294 3092
Website: http://www.tempsens.com
Email: compliance@tempsens.com
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Summary
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Reports by Tempsens Instruments India Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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