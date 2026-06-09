The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.95
13.96
13.96
13.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
175.05
180.36
191.9
197.25
Net Worth
189
194.32
205.86
211.21
Minority Interest
Debt
323.76
350.78
954.01
1,012.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.19
3.59
1.06
4.77
Total Liabilities
517.95
548.69
1,160.93
1,228.42
Fixed Assets
72.84
75.51
82.03
130.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
351.84
351.38
352.19
446.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.19
5.81
3.27
6.98
Networking Capital
61.33
55.24
663.69
554.07
Inventories
61.48
55.69
67.63
62.08
Inventory Days
66.75
Sundry Debtors
53.66
57.18
50.97
47.24
Debtor Days
50.8
Other Current Assets
50.45
36.74
647.61
526.53
Sundry Creditors
-30.88
-25.16
-22.17
-23.59
Creditor Days
25.36
Other Current Liabilities
-73.38
-69.21
-80.35
-58.19
Cash
26.74
60.76
59.75
90.37
Total Assets
517.94
548.7
1,160.93
1,228.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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