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The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

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1,488.1
(0.40%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:54 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,482.2
  • Day's High1,494.6
  • 52 Wk High2,155
  • Prev. Close1,482.2
  • Day's Low1,479.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,314.6
  • Turnover (lac)75.4
  • P/E138.77
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value57.27
  • EPS10.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,382.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

₹1,482.2

Prev. Close

₹1,482.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹75.4

Day's High

₹1,494.6

Day's Low

₹1,479.1

52 Week's High

₹2,155

52 Week's Low

₹1,314.6

Book Value

₹57.27

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,382.76

P/E

138.77

EPS

10.71

Divi. Yield

0

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2025

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15 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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7 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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13 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 17

Record Date: 20 Feb, 2026

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The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.47%

Foreign: 18.46%

Indian: 55.57%

Non-Promoter- 10.94%

Institutions: 10.94%

Non-Institutions: 15.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.95

13.96

13.96

13.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

175.05

180.36

191.9

197.25

Net Worth

189

194.32

205.86

211.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

339.41

207.68

213.9

207.9

yoy growth (%)

63.42

-2.9

2.88

-20.16

Raw materials

-134.02

-78.04

-92.81

-77.11

As % of sales

39.48

37.58

43.39

37.09

Employee costs

-90.3

-82.95

-88.23

-84.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.93

3.79

-17.72

-30.91

Depreciation

-9.2

-8.7

-9.13

-9.15

Tax paid

-18.27

-0.98

0.7

5.08

Working capital

-27.95

460.42

-23.42

-13.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.42

-2.9

2.88

-20.16

Op profit growth

-342.91

-61.05

39.51

158.54

EBIT growth

20.66

311.1

20,574.31

-99.67

Net profit growth

252.74

-116.46

-34.07

705.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

19,241.05

17,886.69

16,882.59

16,303.39

14,311.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,241.05

17,886.69

16,882.59

16,303.39

14,311.52

Other Operating Income

297.57

411.32

226.39

319.53

195.73

Other Income

408.9

417.92

397.75

708.74

384.62

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

139.01

81.231,46,601.21482.5103,476.8236.27

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

36,610

45.931,07,810.31568.50.745,565.75,033.86

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,053.1

60.8860,856.38203.090.253,930.97100.33

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

588.25

53.4136,575.27207.340.581,171.5893.91

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,513.5

46.9535,176.97209.7502,958.02351.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nusli N Wadia

Managing Director

Ness N Wadia

Non Executive Director

Minnie Bodhanwala

Independent Director

Rajesh Batra

Independent Director

Y S P Thorat

Non Executive Director

Jeh N Wadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

GANDHALI UPADHYE

Independent Director

K M Elavia

Additional Director

Rukhshana Jina Mistry

Registered Office

9 Wallace Street,

Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-22-22197101

Website: http://www.bbtcl.com

Email: bbtcl@bom2.vsnl.net.in; investorservices@bbtcl.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL), incorporated on September 4, 1863 is multi-product and multi-divisional organisation with diverse business interests viz. Plantations (Tea and Coffee...
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Reports by The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd share price today?

The The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1488.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is ₹10382.76 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is 138.77 and 36.63 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is ₹1314.6 and ₹2155 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.39%, 3 Years at 15.40%, 1 Year at -26.12%, 6 Month at -18.24%, 3 Month at -3.64% and 1 Month at -5.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.05 %
Institutions - 10.95 %
Public - 15.01 %

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