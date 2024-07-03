Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,482.2
Prev. Close₹1,482.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.4
Day's High₹1,494.6
Day's Low₹1,479.1
52 Week's High₹2,155
52 Week's Low₹1,314.6
Book Value₹57.27
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,382.76
P/E138.77
EPS10.71
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.95
13.96
13.96
13.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
175.05
180.36
191.9
197.25
Net Worth
189
194.32
205.86
211.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
339.41
207.68
213.9
207.9
yoy growth (%)
63.42
-2.9
2.88
-20.16
Raw materials
-134.02
-78.04
-92.81
-77.11
As % of sales
39.48
37.58
43.39
37.09
Employee costs
-90.3
-82.95
-88.23
-84.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.93
3.79
-17.72
-30.91
Depreciation
-9.2
-8.7
-9.13
-9.15
Tax paid
-18.27
-0.98
0.7
5.08
Working capital
-27.95
460.42
-23.42
-13.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.42
-2.9
2.88
-20.16
Op profit growth
-342.91
-61.05
39.51
158.54
EBIT growth
20.66
311.1
20,574.31
-99.67
Net profit growth
252.74
-116.46
-34.07
705.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
19,241.05
17,886.69
16,882.59
16,303.39
14,311.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,241.05
17,886.69
16,882.59
16,303.39
14,311.52
Other Operating Income
297.57
411.32
226.39
319.53
195.73
Other Income
408.9
417.92
397.75
708.74
384.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
139.01
|81.23
|1,46,601.21
|482.51
|0
|3,476.82
|36.27
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
36,610
|45.93
|1,07,810.31
|568.5
|0.74
|5,565.7
|5,033.86
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,053.1
|60.88
|60,856.38
|203.09
|0.25
|3,930.97
|100.33
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
588.25
|53.41
|36,575.27
|207.34
|0.58
|1,171.58
|93.91
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,513.5
|46.95
|35,176.97
|209.75
|0
|2,958.02
|351.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nusli N Wadia
Managing Director
Ness N Wadia
Non Executive Director
Minnie Bodhanwala
Independent Director
Rajesh Batra
Independent Director
Y S P Thorat
Non Executive Director
Jeh N Wadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
GANDHALI UPADHYE
Independent Director
K M Elavia
Additional Director
Rukhshana Jina Mistry
9 Wallace Street,
Fort,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-22-22197101
Website: http://www.bbtcl.com
Email: bbtcl@bom2.vsnl.net.in; investorservices@bbtcl.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL), incorporated on September 4, 1863 is multi-product and multi-divisional organisation with diverse business interests viz. Plantations (Tea and Coffee...
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Reports by The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
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