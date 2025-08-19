Approved convening of the 160th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Corporation on Thursday, 14th August, 2025 through video conference/other audio-visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. Voting Results for 160th AGM of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2025) Approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Corporation from Friday, 8th August, 2025 to Thursday, 14th August, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM As per Regulation 34(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Annual Report of the Corporation for the financial year ended 31st March 2025 Please find attached herewith the notice convening the 160th Annual General Meeting of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited scheduled to be held on 14th August, 2025 at 3.30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :21.07.2025) Outcome of 160th Annual General Meeting of the Corporation held on 14th August 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)