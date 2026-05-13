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The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

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1,482.2
(-3.07%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Bombay Burmah CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 May 20267 May 2026
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026 and to recommend the Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2026. Board Meeting Outcome for the Board meeting held on 13th May 2026 The Board of Directors has deliberated on the final dividend for FY 2025-26 and decided not to declare any final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and the declaration of Interim Equity Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2025-26. Please find enclosed the results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Quarterly Results; Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2025 Please find enclosed the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the first quarter ended 30th June 2025. Please find attached the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202526 Jun 2025
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

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