Board Meeting 13 May 2026 7 May 2026

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026 and to recommend the Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2026. Board Meeting Outcome for the Board meeting held on 13th May 2026 The Board of Directors has deliberated on the final dividend for FY 2025-26 and decided not to declare any final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and the declaration of Interim Equity Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2025-26. Please find enclosed the results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Quarterly Results; Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2025 Please find enclosed the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the first quarter ended 30th June 2025. Please find attached the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2025 26 Jun 2025