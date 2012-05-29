Tonira Pharma Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
TONIRA PHARMA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting herewith their 19th Annual
Report for the year ended 31st March, 2011.
Financial Performance:
Following figures summarize the financial performance of the Company.
(Rs. in Lacs)
Particulars 2010-11 2009-10
Sales and other income 3016.42 3684.02
(Net of Excise duty &
Sales Tax)
Profit before Foreign 320.78 632.37
Exchange (Gain)/Loss,
Financial Cost and
Depreciation
Foreign Exchange (Gain)/ (60.98) (53.46)
Loss
Financial Cost 295.17 267.63
Depreciation and 307.19 283.79
Amortisation
Profit/(Loss) before (220.60) 134.41
Tax
Less:Provision for taxation
Current - 25.00
Deferred (12.49) 32.01
Add:MAT Credit - 25.00
Entitlement
Net Profit/(Loss) (208.11) 102.40
after Tax
Adjustments
Balance of Profit 639.80 537.40
brought forward
Amount available 431.68 639.80
for appropriation
Your Directors recommend
the following
appropriations
Balance carried forward 431.68 639.80
to Balance Sheet
Financial Performance and Operations Review:
During the financial year under Report, your Company had a net total income
of Rs. 3016.42 Lacs as against Rs. 3684.02 Lacs in the previous year. The
decrease in the income is mainly on account of disruption in manufacturing
operations at Companys manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar (Gujarat) on
account of air and water pollution issues generally faced by Ankleshwar
industrial area. The Companys manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar was
operating at reduced production load during the second half of the
financial year under Report to keep the production waste and effluents at
minimum possible level. During the same period, your Company invested funds
in improving its pollution control capabilities by installing Reverse
Osmosis (RO) and Multiple Evaporator (ME) plants. With the upgradation of
its pollution control capabilities, your Companys Ankleshwar manufacturing
facility is now operating at its optimum production capacity with increased
production volume since April, 2011.
The operations for the financial year under report have resulted in a net
loss of Rs. 208.11 Lacs as against net profit of Rs. 102.40 Lacs in the
previous financial year.
Subsidiary Company/Consolidated Financial Statement:
In accordance with Accounting Standard AS-21, the audited consolidated
financial statements together with Auditors Report is annexed to this
Annual Report along with statement pursuant to Section 212 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
The required financial details of the subsidiary company is also annexed
with this Annual Report.
The Audited Accounts of the subsidiary company is not annexed to this
Annual Report and is available for inspection at the Registered Office of
the Company and is also uploaded on the Companys website. Any member
interested in obtaining the same may write to the Company Secretary at the
Registered Office.
Dividend:
In view of the losses incurred during the financial year under Report, your
Board does not recommend payment of any dividend to the Shareholders.
Directors:
Mr. J.L. Nagori, Mr. Rajesh J. Shah and Mr. Mahesh M. Bhatt retire by
rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer
themselves for re-appointment.
Mr. Lalit Kumar Gupta was appointed as Additional Director and designated
as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 23rd March, 2011.
Mr. R.P. Verma resigned as the Managing Director of the Company with effect
from 3rd May, 2011 upon completion of his period of appointment. He has
also resigned as a Director of the Company effective from 20th May, 2011.
The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for services rendered
by Mr. R.K.P. Verma during his tenure as the Managing Director. A brief
note on Directors retiring by rotation and eligible for re-appointment as
well as Director being appointed is furnished in the Annexure to the Notice
calling the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Directors Responsibility Statement:
In terms of the Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, your
Directors confirm that:
i. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting
Standards have been followed;
ii. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at end of the financial year March 31, 2011 and of the loss of the
Company for the year;
iii. the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
iv. the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern
basis.
Corporate Governance:
As per the requirement of listing agreement with the Bombay Stock Exchange
Ltd., your Company has complied with the requirements of Corporate
Governance in all material aspects.
A report on Corporate Governance together with a certificate of its
compliance from Company Secretary in Practice, forms part of this report as
Annexure-B.
Fixed Deposits:
During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any fixed
deposits.
Auditors, Audit Report and Audited Accounts:
M/s Mitesh P. Vora & Co., Chartered Accountants, retire as Auditors and
being eligible, offer themselves for re- appointment.
The Auditors Report read with the notes to the accounts referred to
therein are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further
comments.
Employees:
There were no employees covered under the provisions of Section 217 (2A) of
the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Particulars of Employees)
Rules, 1975.
Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings
and Outgo:
In accordance with the requirements of Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies
Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report
of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, statement showing particulars with
respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign
exchange earnings and outgo is given in the enclosed Annexure-C.
Acknowledgements:
Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the continued co-
operation and support extended to the Company by the Companys bankers.
Your Directors also thank the Trade and Consumers for their patronage of
the Companys products. Your Directors also place on record their profound
admiration and sincere appreciation of the continued hard work put in by
employees at all levels.
For and on behalf of the Board
Date : 20th May, 2011 Bhailal B. Shah
Place: Mumbai Chairman
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
Industry Scenario and Developments:
Indian Pharmaceutical Industry is one of the fast growing sector of the
Indian Economy clocking double digit growth consistently over the few
years. India is preferred cost effective manufacturing location for
pharmaceuticals. Comparatively low cost of Active Pharmaceuticals
Ingredients (APIs), robust manufacturing capabilities, existence of
regulatory approved manufacturing facilities for APIs and formulations and
availability of abundant skilled manpower are the main driving factors for
healthy growth of Indian pharma industry.
For Indian API manufacturers, opportunities are present in two forms -one
export of non patented APIs to regulated market of US, Europe and Japan and
another the contract manufacturing of patent-protected APIs for
patent/license holders.
Introduction:
Tonira Pharma Limited is a Star Export House company engaged in
manufacturing and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).
The Companys manufacturing units situated at Nandesari and Ankleshwar are
inspected and approved by PMDA Japan. With the recent US FDA approval of
the Nandesari manufacturing unit, the Company will now have access to
regulated markets of US for its APIs.
SWOT Analysis:
Strengths:
1. Tonira is a quality producer of APIs and Intermediates for its customers
as per their specific requirements.
2. Its Nandesari manufacturing unit is USFDA approved and ISO 9002
certified. Both Nandesari and Ankleshwar manufacturing units are PMDA,
Japan accredited.
3. Tonira has a state-of-the-art R & D Center at Nandesari, Dist. Vadodara.
The Center is engaged in developing manufacturing process for newer APIs
through innovative and cost effective processes.
4. Tonira has capability to provide Contract Research and Manufacturing
services to its customers.
5. The Company has also filed few Drug Master Files in CTD format.
Risk and Concerns:
The growing competition, foreign exchange fluctuation, increasing energy
and solvent costs are few causes of concern.
Opportunities and threats:
All pharmaceutical companies which have succeeded in achieving
manufacturing excellence over the years and have developed cost-effective
synthesis routes have scope for partnering with other companies for
contract manufacturing and research services i.e. CRAMS. With the state-of
the art R&D Center and regulatory compliant manufacturing facilities, the
Company is geared up to encash the business opportunities available in this
space.
Internal Control and its Adequacy:
For effective inter departmental communications and follow up process,
networks for communication have been installed. The system of internal
control provides updated accounting records and the necessary financial
information essential for running business. The Company has a clearly
defined organization structure and delegation authority. Sufficient control
is exercised through monthly, quarterly and annual business reviews by the
management.
Financials:
The detailed financial analysis of the Companys operations for the year is
given in the Directors Report and therefore, the same is not repeated.
Human Resources:
Human Resource being the most significant of the factors contributing to
the success of the Company in achieving its objectives. The Company has
been following a proactive policy for Human Resource Management. Suitably
qualified and trained team has been engaged and continuously developed to
facilitate smooth and efficient functioning of all departments. New
recruitments have been made to keep pace with increasing requirement of
skilled and experienced technical personnel for new projects and expansion.
Initiatives to develop a team capable of functioning in ever changing
technology have been taken.
The Company has total 151 Employees as of 31st March, 2011.
Outlook and Future Strategy:
With the new DMFs getting filed and manufacturing facilities approved by
PMDA Japan and USFDA, the Company is confident of good growth in exports in
the coming year.
The Company is focusing on core business of manufacturing and marketing of
APIs and Intermediates. Research and Development has been put on fast track
for cost competitiveness and to comply with the requirements of regulatory
market. Cost rationalization and management control at all levels are
practiced to ensure operational efficiencies in the sphere of manufacturing
and marketing.
Armed with strong resource base and a vision to be a leading manufacturer
of APIs in selected therapeutic areas, Tonira is poised to unleash its true
potentials to meet the challenges and exploit the growth opportunities
ahead.
Cautionary Statement:
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, expectations and estimates regarding
future performance may be forward looking statements and are based on
currently available information and current scenario. The management
believes these to be true to the best of its knowledge at the time of
preparation of this report. However, these statements are subject to
certain future events and uncertainties which could cause actual results to
differ materially from those that may be indicated in such statements.
Annexure-C:
Information pursuant to the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in Report
of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988
1. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
(i) Energy conservation measures taken:
The Company continues its policy of giving priority to energy conservation
measures including regular review of energy input and consumption and
effective control on utilisation of energy.
(ii) Additional investments and proposals being implemented for reduction
of energy consumption:
The Company is continuously installing electroflow and other devices to
improve quality of power through voltage improvement.
(iii) Impact of the above measures:
The adoption of energy conservation measures have resulted in considerable
savings and increased level of awareness amongst the employees. The energy
conservation measures have also resulted in improvement of power factor.
(i) Power and Fuel Consumption:
a) Electricity: 2110-11 2009-10
(i) Purchased
Units (KHP) 2,403,479 2,391,672
Total Amount (Rs. In Lacs) 142.78 125.66
Rate/Unit (Rs.) 5.94 5.25
(ii) Own Generation
Through Diesel Generator
Units (KWH) 26,550 21,879
Units per-ltr, of 3.20 3.26
diesel oil (KWH)
Cost of Diesel 12.50 11.90
per KWH (Rs.)
b) Light Diesel Oil (LDO)
Quantity (K. Ltrs.) N.A. N.A.
Total Amount (Rs. In Lacs) N.A. N.A.
Average Rate/Ltr. (Rs.) N.A. N.A.
c) Others (Rs. In Lacs)
HSD
LSDS
Coal
Furnace Oil
Others
Steam
Units (scm) 6,89,824 6,81,027
Total Cost (Rs.) 10,664,914 7,711,624
Cost/Unit (scm) 15.46 11.32
B. Consumption per unit of Production:
In view of the varied nature of the products and packs, the compilation of
accurate consumption per unit of production is not feasible.
2. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
Research & Development:
(A) Specific areas in which R&D work was carried out by the Company:
(i) Development of indigenous technologies for major drugs and
intermediates, process improvements, technology absorption and optimisation
of basic drugs, process simplification etc.
(ii) Improvement of existing processes to improve yields and quality,
reduce cost and lead to eco friendly process.
(iii) Development of non-infringing processes for APIs.
(B) Benefits derived as a result of the above R & D:
(i) R&D efforts have helped bring out an improvement in processes, product
design and operating efficiencies.
(ii) Development of various APIs and Intermediates.
(iii) Development of new markets, adaptation to meet export requirements,
quality upgradation and cost reduction.
(C) Future Plan of Action:
(i) Development of various APIs/intermediates having good potential for
exports and local market.
(D) Expenditure on R & D: Since not significant, the same is clubbed in the
business expenses.
(E) Imported technology (imported during last 5 years):
The Company has not imported any technology during the last 5 years.
3. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
(A) Earnings:
The CIF value of exports of the Company during the year aggregated to
Rs.2727.48 Lacs as against Rs. 3507.78 Lacs in the previous year.
(B) Outgo:
Detailed information is furnished in the Notes to the Accounts.