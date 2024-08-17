iifl-logo-icon 1
Tonira Pharma Ltd merged Share Price

19.75
(2.07%)
May 29, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Tonira Pharma Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

19.9

Prev. Close

19.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.36

Day's High

19.9

Day's Low

19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tonira Pharma Ltd merged Corporate Action

Tonira Pharma Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Tonira Pharma Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:10 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.27%

Non-Promoter- 62.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tonira Pharma Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

7.94

7.94

7.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.31

6.39

5.25

Net Worth

12.25

14.33

13.19

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

30.3

37.02

Excise Duty

0.28

0.2

Net Sales

30.03

36.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.02

View Annually Results

Tonira Pharma Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tonira Pharma Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Bhailalbhai B Shah

Director

Mahesh Bhatt

Director

Rajesh J Shah

Director

Dev Prakash Yadava

Nominee

J L Nagori

Nominee

Harish Kamath

Company Secretary

Heta Mehta

Executive Director

L K Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tonira Pharma Ltd merged

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.92 to take over the running business of Pharmachem Laboratories, Tonira Pharma is engaged in the manufacture of bulk drugs at its plant located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The company presently manufacture cardio vascular and anti-ulcer drugs and drugs intermediates like atenolol, nifidipine PHAP, OHAP, PHPA, sulphamide, PHPAA acetamide and 1-3 dichloro acetone.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its expansion-cum-diversification programme of increasing its intsalled capacity and also setting up a new formulation unit. Its clients include Dabur India, Cadila Laboratories, Sol Pharmaceuticals, IPCA Laboratories, Nicholas Laboratories, Zandu Pharmaceuticals, Neuland Laboratories, Anglo-French, Catazyme Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo India, etc.Exports are presently made to 16 countries, mainly in Europe, South America, Singapore and Egypt. It has strategic alliance with many overseas companies which include Schweizerhall (Singapore/Germany); Deshores, France; Nutrivete Corporation, US; Chemo Iberica, Switzerland; Samaha Company, Egypt and Pharmaline, Italy.By launching value added products and by inculcating Total Quality Management across the organisation the company is expecting Good Export business in the near future.
