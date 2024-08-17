Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹19.9
Prev. Close₹19.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹19.9
Day's Low₹19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.94
7.94
7.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.31
6.39
5.25
Net Worth
12.25
14.33
13.19
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
30.3
37.02
Excise Duty
0.28
0.2
Net Sales
30.03
36.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Bhailalbhai B Shah
Director
Mahesh Bhatt
Director
Rajesh J Shah
Director
Dev Prakash Yadava
Nominee
J L Nagori
Nominee
Harish Kamath
Company Secretary
Heta Mehta
Executive Director
L K Gupta
Reports by Tonira Pharma Ltd merged
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.92 to take over the running business of Pharmachem Laboratories, Tonira Pharma is engaged in the manufacture of bulk drugs at its plant located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The company presently manufacture cardio vascular and anti-ulcer drugs and drugs intermediates like atenolol, nifidipine PHAP, OHAP, PHPA, sulphamide, PHPAA acetamide and 1-3 dichloro acetone.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its expansion-cum-diversification programme of increasing its intsalled capacity and also setting up a new formulation unit. Its clients include Dabur India, Cadila Laboratories, Sol Pharmaceuticals, IPCA Laboratories, Nicholas Laboratories, Zandu Pharmaceuticals, Neuland Laboratories, Anglo-French, Catazyme Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo India, etc.Exports are presently made to 16 countries, mainly in Europe, South America, Singapore and Egypt. It has strategic alliance with many overseas companies which include Schweizerhall (Singapore/Germany); Deshores, France; Nutrivete Corporation, US; Chemo Iberica, Switzerland; Samaha Company, Egypt and Pharmaline, Italy.By launching value added products and by inculcating Total Quality Management across the organisation the company is expecting Good Export business in the near future.
