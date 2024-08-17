Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.92 to take over the running business of Pharmachem Laboratories, Tonira Pharma is engaged in the manufacture of bulk drugs at its plant located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The company presently manufacture cardio vascular and anti-ulcer drugs and drugs intermediates like atenolol, nifidipine PHAP, OHAP, PHPA, sulphamide, PHPAA acetamide and 1-3 dichloro acetone.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its expansion-cum-diversification programme of increasing its intsalled capacity and also setting up a new formulation unit. Its clients include Dabur India, Cadila Laboratories, Sol Pharmaceuticals, IPCA Laboratories, Nicholas Laboratories, Zandu Pharmaceuticals, Neuland Laboratories, Anglo-French, Catazyme Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo India, etc.Exports are presently made to 16 countries, mainly in Europe, South America, Singapore and Egypt. It has strategic alliance with many overseas companies which include Schweizerhall (Singapore/Germany); Deshores, France; Nutrivete Corporation, US; Chemo Iberica, Switzerland; Samaha Company, Egypt and Pharmaline, Italy.By launching value added products and by inculcating Total Quality Management across the organisation the company is expecting Good Export business in the near future.

Read More