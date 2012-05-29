Tonira Pharma Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
TONIRA PHARMA LIMITED.
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members of
Tonira Pharma Limited.
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s. TONIRA PHARMA LIMITED,
as at 31st March, 2011, the annexed Profit and Loss Account for the year
ended on that date and also the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on
that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
1. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. These standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial
statements are free from any material misstatements. An audit includes,
examining on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the Financial Statements. An audit also includes, assessing the
accounting principle used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We
believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Companies Act,
1956, we annex hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4
& 5 of the said order.
3. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
A. We have obtained all the information and explanation, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
B. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of the books of
the Company;
C. The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of
account of the Company;
D. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
E. Based on the representations made by the Directors as on 31st March,
2011 and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company and the
information and explanations given to us, none of the Directors is, as at
31st March, 2011, prima facie disqualified from being appointed as
director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956;
Subject to the above, in our opinion and to the best of our information and
according to explanations given to us, the said financial statements, read
together with the notes thereon give the information required by the
Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and present a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India:
i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company
as at 31st March, 2011;
ii) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss for the year
ended on that date; and
iii) in the case of Cash Flow Statements, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For MITESH P. VORA & COMPANY
(Firm Regn. No. 116071W)
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
PLACE: MUMBAI
DATE : 20th MAY 2011 C.A. MITESH P. VORA
PARTNER (M. No. 37530)
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 OF OUR AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON
THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2011 OF M/S TONIRA
PHARMA LTD.
1. (a) The company has generally maintained proper records showing full
particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
However updation w.r.t. the additions to the fixed assets showing full
details is required.
(b) As explained to us and on the basis of representations received from
the management of the Company, fixed assets, according to the practice of
the Company, are physically verified by the management at reasonable
intervals, which in our opinion, is reasonable, looking to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business. According to the information and
explanations given to us, discrepancies noticed on such verification were
not material compared to the available records.
(c) The Company has not disposed off any substantial part of its fixed
assets so as to affect its going concern.
2. (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during
the year by the management.
(b) The procedures explained to us, which are followed by the management
for physical verification of inventories, are, in our opinion, reasonable
and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its
business.
(c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records of the
Company, we are of the opinion that, the Company is maintaining proper
records of its inventory. Discrepancies noticed on verification between
physical stocks and book records were not material.
3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has taken unsecured loans from one party covered under register maintained
u/s 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. However the terms at which the loans
have been taken are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.
4. During the year company has not granted loans & advances, unsecured
loans, to the parties covered under register maintained u/s 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
5. On the basis of appropriate audit procedure followed by us and in terms
of the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion
that there are generally adequate internal control procedures commensurate
with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to
purchase of inventory, fixed assets and for sale of goods. During the
course of our previous assessment, no major weakness in internal control
has come to our notice.
6. On the basis of audit procedures performed by us, and according to the
information, explanations and representations given to us, we are of the
opinion that there are such transaction in which directors were interested
as contemplated under Section 297and sub-section (6) of Section 299 of the
Companies Act, 1956 and required to be entered in the register maintained
under Section 301 of the said Act, and same are reasonable having regard
to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to
us, the Company has not invited any deposits from the public for which
provision of Section 58-A of the Companies Act, 1956 and its Rules are
applicable.
8. The Company has Internal audit system, in our opinion it commensurates
with its size and nature of its business.
9. As explained through management representation made, all records
regarding material, labour etc. as required under Section 209(1)(d) of the
Companies Act, 1956 have been maintained by the company, however we have
not examined the same during the course of our audit.
10. (a) According to the records of the Company, it has been regular in
depositing the undisputed Statutory dues including provident fund,
Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Excise Duty and other
Statutory Dues with the appropriate authorities.
(b) As explained to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records,
there are no disputed statutory dues pending before any authorities;
except the following:
Income Tax Liabilities:
Asst. Year Demand Remarks
(Rs. in lacs)
2003-04 141.81 The matter is pending for disposal
before the Honble CIT (Appeal) III,
Baroda.
2004-05 32.25 The matter is pending for disposal
before the Honble CIT (Appeal) III,
Baroda.
2005-06 122.69 The matter is pending for disposal
before the Honble CIT (Appeal)
III, Baroda.
2007-08 69.38 The matter is pending for disposal
before the Honble CIT (Appeal) III,
Baroda.
Total 366.13
Less: (67.40) The amount represents the amount
deposited under protest and refunds
adjusted by I.T. Dept. against above
demands raised.
Net 298.73
Excise Liability:
Nature of Dues Amount Forum where dispute
(Rs. In Lacs) is pending
1. Excise Duty on 23.07 Commissioner of Central
WIP on de-bonding Excise & Custom, Surat
2. Interest and 415.28 High Court, Gujarat.
penalty on past
anti-dumping duty
and excise duty
The Department of Central Excise and Customs, Surat (the Department) has
raised demand of Rs. 415.28 lacs against the Company towards interest and
penalty on past anti-dumping duty and excise liabilities. The said amount
of interest and penalty demanded is not payable in accordance with the
order passed by the Honble Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate
Tribunal (CESTAT). The Department had moved the Honble Gujarat High Court
against the said CESTAT order and as per the order of the said Honble
High Court, the Company has furnished a Bank Guarantee of Rs.200 lacs to
the Department.
11. The Company has neither cash loss nor accumulated losses at the end of
the year under report.
12. On the basis of the records examined by us and the information and
explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of
dues to financial institutions or banks.
13. As explained to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances
on the basis of security by way of pledge of share, debentures or any
other securities.
14. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the
representations made by the management, the Company has not given any
guarantee for loans taken by others from any bank or financial
institutions. However, the company has given a counter guarantee of Rs.
3000.00 lacs to IPCA LABORATORIES LTD. for guarantee given by them for
credit facilities availed by the company from Kotak Mahindra Bank.
15. In our opinion, the term loans availed by the company during the year
were prima facie, applied for the purpose for which they were obtained,
other than temporary deployment pending application.
16. On the overall examination of the financial statements of the company,
funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie not been used during
the year for long-term investment.
17. The provisions of Paragraph 4 (xviii) of Companies (Auditors Report)
Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company, since the Company is a
listed Company.
18. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year. Accordingly,
the Clause 4 (xix) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not
applicable to the Company.
19. The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.
20. According to the information and explanations given to us, and to the
best of our knowledge and belief, no fraud on or by the Company, has been
noticed by the Company during the year.
Looking to the nature of activities being carried on, at present, by the
Company and also considering the nature of the matters referred to in the
various clauses of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, Clauses
(iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii) (d), xiii and xiv of paragraph 4 of the
aforesaid Order, are in our opinion, not applicable to the Company.
For MITESH P. VORA & COMPANY
(Firm Regn. No. 116071W)
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
C.A. MITESH P. VORA
PLACE: MUMBAI PARTNER
DATE : 20th MAY 2011 (M. No. 37530)