Tonira Pharma Ltd merged Management Discussions

Tonira Pharma Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
TONIRA PHARMA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Scenario and Developments:
Indian Pharmaceutical Industry is one of the fast growing sector of the
Indian Economy clocking double digit growth consistently over the few
years. India is preferred cost effective manufacturing location for
pharmaceuticals. Comparatively low cost of Active Pharmaceuticals
Ingredients (APIs), robust manufacturing capabilities, existence of
regulatory approved manufacturing facilities for APIs and formulations and
availability of abundant skilled manpower are the main driving factors for
healthy growth of Indian pharma industry.
For Indian API manufacturers, opportunities are present in two forms -one
export of non patented APIs to regulated market of US, Europe and Japan and
another the contract manufacturing of patent-protected APIs for
patent/license holders.
Introduction:
Tonira Pharma Limited is a Star Export House company engaged in
manufacturing and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).
The Companys manufacturing units situated at Nandesari and Ankleshwar are
inspected and approved by PMDA Japan. With the recent US FDA approval of
the Nandesari manufacturing unit, the Company will now have access to
regulated markets of US for its APIs.
SWOT Analysis:
Strengths:
1. Tonira is a quality producer of APIs and Intermediates for its customers
as per their specific requirements.
2. Its Nandesari manufacturing unit is USFDA approved and ISO 9002
certified. Both Nandesari and Ankleshwar manufacturing units are PMDA,
Japan accredited.
3. Tonira has a state-of-the-art R & D Center at Nandesari, Dist. Vadodara.
The Center is engaged in developing manufacturing process for newer APIs
through innovative and cost effective processes.
4. Tonira has capability to provide Contract Research and Manufacturing
services to its customers.
5. The Company has also filed few Drug Master Files in CTD format.
Risk and Concerns:
The growing competition, foreign exchange fluctuation, increasing energy
and solvent costs are few causes of concern.
Opportunities and threats:
All pharmaceutical companies which have succeeded in achieving
manufacturing excellence over the years and have developed cost-effective
synthesis routes have scope for partnering with other companies for
contract manufacturing and research services i.e. CRAMS. With the state-of
the art R&D Center and regulatory compliant manufacturing facilities, the
Company is geared up to encash the business opportunities available in this
space.
Internal Control and its Adequacy:
For effective inter departmental communications and follow up process,
networks for communication have been installed. The system of internal
control provides updated accounting records and the necessary financial
information essential for running business. The Company has a clearly
defined organization structure and delegation authority. Sufficient control
is exercised through monthly, quarterly and annual business reviews by the
management.
Financials:
The detailed financial analysis of the Companys operations for the year is
given in the Directors Report and therefore, the same is not repeated.
Human Resources:
Human Resource being the most significant of the factors contributing to
the success of the Company in achieving its objectives. The Company has
been following a proactive policy for Human Resource Management. Suitably
qualified and trained team has been engaged and continuously developed to
facilitate smooth and efficient functioning of all departments. New
recruitments have been made to keep pace with increasing requirement of
skilled and experienced technical personnel for new projects and expansion.
Initiatives to develop a team capable of functioning in ever changing
technology have been taken.
The Company has total 151 Employees as of 31st March, 2011.
Outlook and Future Strategy:
With the new DMFs getting filed and manufacturing facilities approved by
PMDA Japan and USFDA, the Company is confident of good growth in exports in
the coming year.
The Company is focusing on core business of manufacturing and marketing of
APIs and Intermediates. Research and Development has been put on fast track
for cost competitiveness and to comply with the requirements of regulatory
market. Cost rationalization and management control at all levels are
practiced to ensure operational efficiencies in the sphere of manufacturing
and marketing.
Armed with strong resource base and a vision to be a leading manufacturer
of APIs in selected therapeutic areas, Tonira is poised to unleash its true
potentials to meet the challenges and exploit the growth opportunities
ahead.
Cautionary Statement:
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, expectations and estimates regarding
future performance may be forward looking statements and are based on
currently available information and current scenario. The management
believes these to be true to the best of its knowledge at the time of
preparation of this report. However, these statements are subject to
certain future events and uncertainties which could cause actual results to
differ materially from those that may be indicated in such statements.