Treadsdirect Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Treadsdirect Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
TREADSDIRECT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
An abstract of the financial results of the company is given below:
2008-2009 2007-2008
(Rs. in million)
Profit Before Depreciation 197.57 131.38
Less: Depreciation 33.65 44.95
Profit Before Taxation 163.92 86.43
Less: Provision for Taxation 65.25 29.30
Less: Provision for Deferred Tax (13.34) (0.51)
Profit After Tax 112.01 57.64
Add: Balance from previous year 38.28 -
Less: Transfer on account of scheme - 0.19
Profit available for appropriation 150.29 57.45
Appropriation:
General Reserve 11.20 5.76
Proposed Dividend @17% (10%) 19.47 11.45
Dividend Distribution Tax 3.31 1.95
Balance Carried to Balance Sheet 116.31 38.29
Review of operations and future outlook:
The companys sales for the year was Rs. 1,511.77 Million. Other income
amounted to Rs. 54.13 Million. Cash profit was Rs. 197.57 Million. The
company has a debt free status as on date.
The industry witnessed phenomenal increases in input costs during the first
half of the year. This was due to steep rise in crude oil prices and
shortage in the supply of polymers, rubber chemicals and carbon black.
However, the prices started declining thereafter towards the end of the
financial year. Further, during the second half of the financial year, with
the Indian Rupee weakening against the US Dollar, the company regained some
of the exports lost during the first part of the year and realized better
contribution from exports.
During the current year, the uncertainties continue. Raw material prices
have been erratic as also the foreign exchange rates. However, the
indications of a stable government and the expected economic reforms could
bring about growth and stability in the transport and infrastructure
industries that will help the performance of the company. Overall, the
company expects to face serious competition worldwide and declining
margins.
Risks and Concerns:
The company does not face any risks other than those that are prevalent in
the industry. The company has taken all possible steps to overcome such
risks.
The main concerns are the volatility in raw material prices and
fluctuations in foreign exchange. The company is taking measures that will
enable it to pass on raw material prices in tune with the competition.
Foreign exchange fluctuation risk is minimized through proper planning and
natural hedging.
As a part of the overall risk management strategy, all assets are
appropriately insured.
Internal Control Systems:
Internal Audit is being done every quarter by an independent firms of
Chartered Accountants and observations are reported to management.
Immediate steps are taken to rectify any discrepancies. All significant
audit observations were discussed in the audit committee meetings.
Human Resources and Industrial Relations:
The company continues to have cordial and harmonious relationship with its
employees. As at March 31, 2009, it employs 476 people.
Cautionary Statement:
Statements in this report, especially those relating to the MD&A giving
details of companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations
may be construed as forward looking statements within the realm of
applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might be liable to differ
materially from those ether expressed or implied.