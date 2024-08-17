Trinethra Infra Ventures Ltd Summary

Trinethra Infra Ventures Ltd is an established construction company having spread their wings throughout South India. The companys business activities primarily consist of construction of commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, BOT projects, roads and other infrastructure works.The company was incorporated on November 18, 1992 with the name Coromandel Spices and Resins Ltd. Later, the name of the company was changed to Innova Health Systems Ltd and again to Trinethra Infra Ventures Ltd. In September 2008, the company acquired a piece of land - admeasuring 3597 Sq yards at Kakinada in the State of Andhra Pradesh for construction of 3-Star Hotel. In January 2009, the company signed and agreement for purchase of land for construction of a 3 Star Hotel at Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam District of Andhra Pradesh. They signed an agreement for construction of 496 Flats consisting of 32 blocks at Bhubaneswar in the State of Orissa and the project cost is around Rs 50 crore. Also, they signed a sub contract agreement with Manjeera Constructions Ltd for construction of Residential Flats at Hydershah Kote in Hyderabad and the project cost is about Rs 25 crore.The company is planning to set-up 20 Three-star budget hotels at various places. Apart from this, the company is also planning to set-up a 2 Five-star Luxury Resorts near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and one in Bangalore to accommodate specific type of customers.