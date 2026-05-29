Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2026 30 Apr 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015.

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2026 26 Feb 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th February, 2026 - Appointment of Independent Woman Director on the Board of the Company

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI ((Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January, 2026 to consider and approve the quarterly results for the period ended 31st December, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 31.01.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2025 of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2025- with clear visibility of the accounts. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025