|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|21 May 2026
|Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2026
|30 Apr 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015.
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2026
|26 Feb 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th February, 2026 - Appointment of Independent Woman Director on the Board of the Company
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2026
|22 Jan 2026
|Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI ((Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January, 2026 to consider and approve the quarterly results for the period ended 31st December, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 31.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2025 of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2025- with clear visibility of the accounts. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th August 2025 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 14:00 P.M. and concluded at 15:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
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