Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹23.39
Prev. Close₹22.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.71
Day's High₹23.39
Day's Low₹23.05
52 Week's High₹34.41
52 Week's Low₹19.35
Book Value₹29.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)357.28
P/E42.5
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.5
15.5
28.74
28.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
440.04
384.37
267.49
222.18
Net Worth
455.54
399.87
296.23
250.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.96
136.19
205.49
285.26
yoy growth (%)
-25.13
-33.72
-27.96
-29.66
Raw materials
-1.75
-31.45
-70.47
-104.04
As % of sales
1.71
23.09
34.29
36.47
Employee costs
-5.45
-7.21
-14.85
-17.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.15
13.31
-36.58
-44.62
Depreciation
-4.96
-5.83
-6.72
-9.01
Tax paid
-11.99
-10.24
35.89
-6.05
Working capital
-27.89
-568.96
-38.64
-183.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.13
-33.72
-27.96
-29.66
Op profit growth
-139.44
584.61
-116.28
-66.89
EBIT growth
181.19
-30.38
-40.93
13.36
Net profit growth
-75.39
-29,746.37
-98.63
66.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
67.45
84.86
53.05
93.86
100.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.45
84.86
53.05
93.86
100.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.82
79.03
1.27
14.92
6.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,875.5
|49.3
|5,33,088.18
|3,560.92
|0.98
|47,190.86
|541.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
228.23
|59.36
|47,528.03
|212.27
|0
|6,648.4
|42.5
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
20.65
|24.9
|24,965.23
|389.9
|0.63
|1,171.76
|13.71
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
352.25
|75.78
|24,828.26
|276.44
|0.05
|2,378.11
|109.77
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,266.9
|20.29
|21,654.81
|219.84
|0.87
|6,963.98
|481.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Ravi Todi
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Tarun Chaturvedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
SHRISH TAPURIAH
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
UPENDRA SINGH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Santanu Ray
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramya Hariharan
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAKESH KUMAR JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ketan Mangaldas Shanghavi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Agarwal
DD 30 7th Floor Sector-I,
Salt Lake City,
West Bengal - 700064
Tel: -
Website: http://www.tantiagroup.com
Email: cs@tantiagroup.com
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Limited was initially incorporated on December 4, 1964 as Tantia Constructions Company Private Limited. The Company became public limited Company in 1982 and the n...
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Reports by Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd
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