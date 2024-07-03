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Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price Live

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23.05
(0.57%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:55 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.39
  • Day's High23.39
  • 52 Wk High34.41
  • Prev. Close22.92
  • Day's Low23.05
  • 52 Wk Low 19.35
  • Turnover (lac)6.71
  • P/E42.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value29.98
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)357.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

₹23.39

Prev. Close

₹22.92

Turnover(Lac.)

₹6.71

Day's High

₹23.39

Day's Low

₹23.05

52 Week's High

₹34.41

52 Week's Low

₹19.35

Book Value

₹29.98

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

357.28

P/E

42.5

EPS

0.54

Divi. Yield

0

Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2025

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 84.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 84.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 15.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.5

15.5

28.74

28.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

440.04

384.37

267.49

222.18

Net Worth

455.54

399.87

296.23

250.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.96

136.19

205.49

285.26

yoy growth (%)

-25.13

-33.72

-27.96

-29.66

Raw materials

-1.75

-31.45

-70.47

-104.04

As % of sales

1.71

23.09

34.29

36.47

Employee costs

-5.45

-7.21

-14.85

-17.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

49.15

13.31

-36.58

-44.62

Depreciation

-4.96

-5.83

-6.72

-9.01

Tax paid

-11.99

-10.24

35.89

-6.05

Working capital

-27.89

-568.96

-38.64

-183.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.13

-33.72

-27.96

-29.66

Op profit growth

-139.44

584.61

-116.28

-66.89

EBIT growth

181.19

-30.38

-40.93

13.36

Net profit growth

-75.39

-29,746.37

-98.63

66.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

67.45

84.86

53.05

93.86

100.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.45

84.86

53.05

93.86

100.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.82

79.03

1.27

14.92

6.25

Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,875.5

49.35,33,088.183,560.920.9847,190.86541.77

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

228.23

59.3647,528.03212.2706,648.442.5

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

20.65

24.924,965.23389.90.631,171.7613.71

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

352.25

75.7824,828.26276.440.052,378.11109.77

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,266.9

20.2921,654.81219.840.876,963.98481.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Ravi Todi

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Tarun Chaturvedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

SHRISH TAPURIAH

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

UPENDRA SINGH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Santanu Ray

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramya Hariharan

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAKESH KUMAR JAIN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ketan Mangaldas Shanghavi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Agarwal

Registered Office

DD 30 7th Floor Sector-I,

Salt Lake City,

West Bengal - 700064

Tel: -

Website: http://www.tantiagroup.com

Email: cs@tantiagroup.com

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Limited was initially incorporated on December 4, 1964 as Tantia Constructions Company Private Limited. The Company became public limited Company in 1982 and the n...
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Reports by Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹357.28 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd is 42.5 and 0.77 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹19.35 and ₹34.41 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd?

Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.59%, 3 Years at 20.50%, 1 Year at -14.70%, 6 Month at -8.79%, 3 Month at -5.56% and 1 Month at -1.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 84.06 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 15.81 %

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