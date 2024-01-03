Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd Management Discussions

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), is as under:

Industry Structure, Developments, Opportunities and Outlook:

With the Government undertaking structural reforms and measures to improve productivity, increased thrust on development of physical infrastructure coupled with lower interest rates and its "Make in India" initiative by creating a conducive business environment, it is expected that this will spur activity in the trading sector.

The Company will continue to keep its focus in the trading of general commodities.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

The Company is involved only in trading of general commodities and does not have segments.

Challenges, Risks and Concerns:

Some of the challenges that hinder progress of the general commodities sector are easy access to finance, availability of materials and delays in logistics leading to cost and time overruns. However, the Government has undertaken some key reforms that include stronger co-operation between the private and public sectors, enforcing of a unified legal framework, creation of better dispute resolution mechanisms and removing bottlenecks. As a part of the overall risk management strategy. the Company consistently insures its assets wherever necessary and generally follows a conservative financial profile by follow ing prudent business practices.

Internal Controls:

The Company has robust internal control systems and procedures commensurate with its nature of business which meets the follow ing objectives:

• providing assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations ;

• efficient use and safeguarding of resources ;

• compliance with policies, procedures and applicable laws and regulations ; and

• transactions being accurately recorded and promptly reported.

The Company continues to have periodical audits conducted of all its functions and activities to ensure that systems and processes are followed across all areas.

The Audit Committee of Directors of the Company regularly reviews the adequacy of internal control systems through such audits. The Internal Auditor reports directly to the Audit Committee .

Internal Financial Controls :

Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management framework and process that address financial and financial reporting risks. The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement.

Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews and self-assessment, continuous control monitoring by functional experts as well as testing of the internal financial control systems by the Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors during the course of their audits.

The Company believes that these systems provide reasonable assurance that the Company s internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively as intended.

Risk Management:

The Company has in place a Risk Management Policy which provides for a robust risk management framework to identify and assess risks such as safety, health and environment, operational, strateg ic, financial , security, property, regulatory, reputat ional, operational and other risks and put in place an adequate risk management infrastructure capable of addressing these risks.

There is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing these risks.

Financial Periormance and Operational Periormance

The expenses of the Company have marginally increased in comparison to the previous year. Though, the Company earned profit , however, due to tax expenses, the Company incurred loss during the year.

During the year, the Board of Directors explored various avenues to increase its general trading activities and its operations.

Human Resource Development:

The Company does not have any employees on the pay roll of the Company.

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment:

In the preparation of financial statements, no treatment different from that prescribed in an Accounting Standard has been followed.

Significant changes in key financial ratios. along with detailed explanations:

The changes in the key financial ratios are as indicated below:

Particulars Current Year Previous Year % Change (2020-21 ) (2019-20) Debtors Turnover (Days) - - - Inventory Turnover (Days) - - - Interest Coverage Ratio - - - Current Ratio 30.49 33.12 -7.95 Debt Equity Ratio (Gross) - - - Debt Equity Ratio (Net) - - - Operating Profit Margin (%) - - - Net Profit Margin (%) - - - Return on Net Worth (%) -0.52 -0.19 175.32

Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Ventures:

The Company has no Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture companies.

Report on the highlights of performance of Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture companies and their contribution to overall performance of the Company:

The Company has no Subsid iary, Associate and Joint Venture Companies and therefore report on the highlights of performance of such companies and their contribution to overall performance of the Company is not given Policy for determination of material subsidiaries:

The Company has formulated a policy for determining material subsid iaries.

Secretarial Standards

The Company has followed applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

Your Directors state that:

(a) in the preparat ion of the annual accounts for the year ended 3151 March, 2021 , the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 315l March, 2021 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effect ively; and

(f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Contracts and arrangements with Related Parties:

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note No. 19 to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to Ind AS 24. The transactions disclosed therein are in the ordinary course of business and are at an arms length basis . There are no related party transactions with any person or entity belonging to promoter! promoter group during the year under review. Hence, they are not required to be reported in Form No. AOC-2 in terms of Section 134(3) (h) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules , 2014 .