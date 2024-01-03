iifl-logo
Union Bearings India Ltd Management Discussions

UNION BEARINGS (INDIA) LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2004-2005 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS a) Cautionary Statement: The Management Discussion and Analysis Report may contain certain statements that might be considered forward looking. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainty. Actual result may differ materially from those expressed in the Statement as important factors could influence Companys operations such as delaying legal process, Government policies, economic development, political factor and such other factors beyond the control of the Company. b) Opportunities and threats : The Board of Directors of the Company is exploring new avenues and contemplating strategic tie ups for long term value creation and to generate regular revenues in the Company. New ventures are being explored by the Management of the Company to make foray into the growing Capital Market based on investment objective of the Company. c) Risks and Concerns : As the new area of operations and functions will have its own limitations and hurdles, the same may a risk factor in the growth of the Company. d) Outlook : The Board is making its efforts for doing better in the current year it terms of business volume and profitability. e) Internal Control system and their adequacy : The Company is having adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business for purchase and sale of goods. f) Human Recourses: The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its human resources for its growth and development and committed to the development of its people.
