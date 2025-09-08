|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|8 Sep 2025
|The Company informs the exchange about the Newspaper Publication regarding the date of 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 30, 2025 through Audio-Visual Conferencing in accordance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI and information to be given to the shareholders for registration of their e-mail Ids in accordance with the MCA circular dated May 05, 2022. Notice of 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held as on September 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/09/2025) Uravi Defence and Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding proceedings of 21st Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 at 11:00A.M. (IST) through Audio Video Conferencing. The meeting concluded at 11:28 A.M (IST) after which e-voting was kept open for 30 minutes. The summary of proceeding of the general meeting is enclosed herewith (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Uravi Defence and Technology Limited hereby submitting the voting results along with Scrutinizers Report for remote e-voting at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)
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