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Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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119.68
(3.44%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:34:31 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.79

36.15

35.21

33.97

yoy growth (%)

-23.12

2.67

3.64

17.09

Raw materials

-15.37

-16.72

-14.72

-14.97

As % of sales

55.32

46.25

41.82

44.07

Employee costs

-5.84

-8.83

-8.4

-7.59

As % of sales

21.01

24.42

23.85

22.35

Other costs

-4.52

-5.22

-5.19

-5.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.28

14.44

14.74

15.02

Operating profit

2.05

5.37

6.89

6.3

OPM

7.37

14.86

19.57

18.54

Depreciation

-2.13

-1.87

-1.64

-1.46

Interest expense

-1.78

-1.85

-1.46

-1.42

Other income

0.47

0.33

0.26

0.12

Profit before tax

-1.39

1.98

4.04

3.53

Taxes

0.08

-0.36

-1.17

-0.78

Tax rate

-5.84

-18.43

-29.02

-22.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.31

1.62

2.87

2.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.31

1.62

2.87

2.75

yoy growth (%)

-181.07

-43.54

4.28

162.49

NPM

-4.73

4.48

8.15

8.1

Uravi T & Wedge : related Articles

No Record Found

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