Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹117
Prev. Close₹115.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹120.49
Day's Low₹117
52 Week's High₹553.95
52 Week's Low₹108.03
Book Value₹45.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)133.38
P/E100
EPS1.16
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.26
11
11
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.03
14.75
12.43
17.13
Net Worth
46.29
25.75
23.43
22.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.79
36.15
35.21
33.97
yoy growth (%)
-23.12
2.67
3.64
17.09
Raw materials
-15.37
-16.72
-14.72
-14.97
As % of sales
55.32
46.25
41.82
44.07
Employee costs
-5.84
-8.83
-8.4
-7.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.39
1.98
4.04
3.53
Depreciation
-2.13
-1.87
-1.64
-1.46
Tax paid
0.08
-0.36
-1.17
-0.78
Working capital
1.25
5.17
2.78
7.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.12
2.67
3.64
17.09
Op profit growth
-61.86
-22
9.38
36.32
EBIT growth
-89.87
-30.33
11.07
48.9
Net profit growth
-181.07
-43.54
4.28
162.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
38.62
41.35
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
38.62
41.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.99
1.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
139.01
|81.23
|1,46,601.21
|482.51
|0
|3,476.82
|36.27
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
36,610
|45.93
|1,07,810.31
|568.5
|0.74
|5,565.7
|5,033.86
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,053.1
|60.88
|60,856.38
|203.09
|0.25
|3,930.97
|100.33
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
588.25
|53.41
|36,575.27
|207.34
|0.58
|1,171.58
|93.91
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,513.5
|46.95
|35,176.97
|209.75
|0
|2,958.02
|351.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Kaushik Damji Gada
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Niraj Damji Gada
Independent Director
Shreya Ramkrishnan
Independent Director
Sreedhar Ramachandran Ayalur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amita Dipesh Panchal
Whole Time Director
Shlok Gadaaa
Shop No. LG-20, Lower Ground,
Avior Nirmal Galaxy LBS Marg,
Maharashtra - 400080
Tel: 91-22-25651355
Website: http://www.uravilamps.com
Email: info@uravilamps.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Uravi Defence & Technology Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited company with the name Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Pvt. Ltd on 19 April 2004 in State of Maharashtra. Subsequently, the na...
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Reports by Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd
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