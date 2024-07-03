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Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd Share Price Live

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117
(1.12%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:07:08 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open117
  • Day's High120.49
  • 52 Wk High553.95
  • Prev. Close115.7
  • Day's Low117
  • 52 Wk Low 108.03
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E100
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.82
  • EPS1.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)133.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

₹117

Prev. Close

₹115.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.11

Day's High

₹120.49

Day's Low

₹117

52 Week's High

₹553.95

52 Week's Low

₹108.03

Book Value

₹45.82

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

133.38

P/E

100

EPS

1.16

Divi. Yield

0

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2025

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8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:54 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.04%

Non-Promoter- 6.73%

Institutions: 6.73%

Non-Institutions: 35.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.26

11

11

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.03

14.75

12.43

17.13

Net Worth

46.29

25.75

23.43

22.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.79

36.15

35.21

33.97

yoy growth (%)

-23.12

2.67

3.64

17.09

Raw materials

-15.37

-16.72

-14.72

-14.97

As % of sales

55.32

46.25

41.82

44.07

Employee costs

-5.84

-8.83

-8.4

-7.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.39

1.98

4.04

3.53

Depreciation

-2.13

-1.87

-1.64

-1.46

Tax paid

0.08

-0.36

-1.17

-0.78

Working capital

1.25

5.17

2.78

7.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.12

2.67

3.64

17.09

Op profit growth

-61.86

-22

9.38

36.32

EBIT growth

-89.87

-30.33

11.07

48.9

Net profit growth

-181.07

-43.54

4.28

162.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

38.62

41.35

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

38.62

41.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.99

1.66

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

139.01

81.231,46,601.21482.5103,476.8236.27

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

36,610

45.931,07,810.31568.50.745,565.75,033.86

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,053.1

60.8860,856.38203.090.253,930.97100.33

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

588.25

53.4136,575.27207.340.581,171.5893.91

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,513.5

46.9535,176.97209.7502,958.02351.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Kaushik Damji Gada

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Niraj Damji Gada

Independent Director

Shreya Ramkrishnan

Independent Director

Sreedhar Ramachandran Ayalur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amita Dipesh Panchal

Whole Time Director

Shlok Gadaaa

Registered Office

Shop No. LG-20, Lower Ground,

Avior Nirmal Galaxy LBS Marg,

Maharashtra - 400080

Tel: 91-22-25651355

Website: http://www.uravilamps.com

Email: info@uravilamps.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Uravi Defence & Technology Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited company with the name Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Pvt. Ltd on 19 April 2004 in State of Maharashtra. Subsequently, the na...
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Reports by Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd share price today?

The Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹117 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd is ₹133.38 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd is 100 and 2.59 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd is ₹108.03 and ₹553.95 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd?

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.34%, 3 Years at -11.69%, 1 Year at -76.45%, 6 Month at -28.07%, 3 Month at -14.88% and 1 Month at -13.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.04 %
Institutions - 6.74 %
Public - 35.22 %

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