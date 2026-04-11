Board Meeting 28 May 2026 25 May 2026

Quarterly Results & Audited Results

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2026 8 Apr 2026

Uravi Defence And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on records the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 along with the Limited review report in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulation. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, considered and approved, inter alia, the Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/04/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Uravi Defence And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on February 14, 2026, under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Approved Un-audited financial result for Quarter and Nine Monthe ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 05,2026

Board Meeting 10 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Uravi Defence And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Exchange is hereby informed that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on 10th of November 2025 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. Uravi Defence and Technology Limited hereby submitted to the Exchange Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 29, 2025

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025