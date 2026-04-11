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Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd Board Meeting

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115.7
(-1.72%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Uravi T & Wedge CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202625 May 2026
Quarterly Results & Audited Results
Board Meeting11 Apr 20268 Apr 2026
Uravi Defence And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on records the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 along with the Limited review report in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulation. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, considered and approved, inter alia, the Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/04/2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results. Uravi Defence And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on February 14, 2026, under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Approved Un-audited financial result for Quarter and Nine Monthe ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
Board Meeting5 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 05,2026
Board Meeting10 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Uravi Defence And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Exchange is hereby informed that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on 10th of November 2025 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. Uravi Defence and Technology Limited hereby submitted to the Exchange Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2025)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202529 Aug 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 29, 2025
Board Meeting12 Aug 20255 Aug 2025
Uravi Defence And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending on June 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025) Uravi Defence and Technology Limited has informed the Exchange about the revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2025. Kindly take the revised outcome on your records. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/09/2025)

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