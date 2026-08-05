The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UTI Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UTI Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth is ₹997.13 and ₹1002.91 as of 07 Aug ‘26