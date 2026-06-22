Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹42
Prev. Close₹41.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,299.09
Day's High₹43.08
Day's Low₹41.55
52 Week's High₹43.89
52 Week's Low₹39
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,845.95
P/E26.31
EPS1.56
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3,206.61
3,206.61
3,206.61
3,206.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
447.98
416.15
-186.27
-115.5
Net Worth
3,654.59
3,622.76
3,020.34
3,091.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
233.78
|41.12
|4,50,394.04
|3,086.67
|0
|11,573.41
|26.47
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
367.05
|15.36
|3,55,819.16
|8,747.27
|2.45
|43,110.74
|180.33
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
289.75
|16.93
|2,69,578
|4,552.8
|4.66
|9,971.09
|107.44
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,549.9
|310.85
|2,54,991.1
|13
|0
|6,216
|90.39
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
ADANIENSOL
1,539.4
|323.91
|1,84,823.34
|199.13
|0
|1,252.13
|174.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SUSHIL KUMAR ROONGTA
Director
MANSOOR SIDDIQI
Director
GURMINDER SINGH KANG
Whole-time Director
AJAY KUMAR DIXIT
CMD, CEO & Director (Finance)
CHHAVI NATH SINGH
Director
MALA ARUN TODARWAL
Director
POOJA SOMANI
Chief Financial Officer
AMIT AGARWAL
C-103 Atul Projects Corporate,
Avenue New Link Road Andheri E,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: Tspl.Secretarial@vedanta.co.in
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Summary
Vedanta Power Limited was originally incorporated in Punjab on April 5, 2007, by the name Talwandi Sabo Power Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to the Scheme of demerger, the name of T...
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Reports by Vedanta Power Ltd
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