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Vedanta Power Ltd Share Price Live

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43.08
(5.00%)
Jun 22, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42
  • Day's High43.08
  • 52 Wk High43.89
  • Prev. Close41.03
  • Day's Low41.55
  • 52 Wk Low 39
  • Turnover (lac)13,299.09
  • P/E26.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,845.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vedanta Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

₹42

Prev. Close

₹41.03

Turnover(Lac.)

₹13,299.09

Day's High

₹43.08

Day's Low

₹41.55

52 Week's High

₹43.89

52 Week's Low

₹39

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,845.95

P/E

26.31

EPS

1.56

Divi. Yield

0

Vedanta Power Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vedanta Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Vedanta Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Jun, 2026|02:13 AM
Jun-2026May-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.38%

Foreign: 56.38%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.07%

Institutions: 27.07%

Non-Institutions: 16.37%

Custodian: 0.15%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Vedanta Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3,206.61

3,206.61

3,206.61

3,206.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

447.98

416.15

-186.27

-115.5

Net Worth

3,654.59

3,622.76

3,020.34

3,091.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vedanta Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

233.78

41.124,50,394.043,086.67011,573.4126.47

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

367.05

15.363,55,819.168,747.272.4543,110.74180.33

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

289.75

16.932,69,5784,552.84.669,971.09107.44

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,549.9

310.852,54,991.11306,21690.39

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

ADANIENSOL

1,539.4

323.911,84,823.34199.1301,252.13174.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vedanta Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SUSHIL KUMAR ROONGTA

Director

MANSOOR SIDDIQI

Director

GURMINDER SINGH KANG

Whole-time Director

AJAY KUMAR DIXIT

CMD, CEO & Director (Finance)

CHHAVI NATH SINGH

Director

MALA ARUN TODARWAL

Director

POOJA SOMANI

Chief Financial Officer

AMIT AGARWAL

Registered Office

C-103 Atul Projects Corporate,

Avenue New Link Road Andheri E,

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: Tspl.Secretarial@vedanta.co.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

Vedanta Power Limited was originally incorporated in Punjab on April 5, 2007, by the name Talwandi Sabo Power Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to the Scheme of demerger, the name of T...
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Reports by Vedanta Power Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vedanta Power Ltd share price today?

The Vedanta Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedanta Power Ltd is ₹16845.95 Cr. as of 22 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vedanta Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vedanta Power Ltd is 26.31 and 6.08 as of 22 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vedanta Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedanta Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedanta Power Ltd is ₹39 and ₹43.89 as of 22 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vedanta Power Ltd?

Vedanta Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vedanta Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vedanta Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.38 %
Institutions - 27.08 %
Public - 16.38 %

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