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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
60.44
40.07
32.24
Net Worth
65.44
45.07
37.24
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
672.3
|46.27
|1,66,415.21
|65.34
|1.19
|256.94
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,210.75
|36.38
|1,20,980.95
|1,049.5
|0.35
|4,377.9
|217.84
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,911.6
|218.22
|68,373.7
|61.55
|0.13
|147.45
|153.87
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,857.7
|30.96
|67,546.39
|507.63
|0.43
|1,038.27
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,558.85
|370.27
|67,144.38
|11.4
|0.13
|749
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
George Joseph
WTD & Executive Director
Kochouseph Chittilappilly
E D & Wholetime Director
Bijoy Ambattu Bahuleyan
E D & Wholetime Director
Kurian Thomas
Non Executive Director
Jayaraj Balakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saraladevi Mecheriparambil
Independent Non Exe. Director
VARRIAM KANDI VIJAYAKUMAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshay Anand T S
XXXV/564 4th Floor KCF Tower,
Bharat Matha College Rd Kakka.,
Kerala - 682021
Tel: +91 484258 4000
Website: http://www.veegaland.com
Email: cs@veegaland.in
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Summary
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Reports by Veegaland Developers Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.