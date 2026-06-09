Viram Suvarn Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.13
15.13
15.13
10.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.18
6.93
4.47
8.29
Net Worth
25.31
22.06
19.6
18.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.33
22.06
19.6
18.38
Fixed Assets
11.21
10.97
10.99
10.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
0
0
0.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
11.87
10.79
8.38
7.61
Inventories
9.77
8.62
8.84
7.44
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.88
3.1
0.29
0.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.76
-0.91
-0.74
-0.01
Cash
0.24
0.28
0.21
0.08
Total Assets
25.32
22.07
19.59
18.38
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.