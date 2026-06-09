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Viram Suvarn Ltd Balance Sheet

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10.5
(-4.98%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:29:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.13

15.13

15.13

10.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.18

6.93

4.47

8.29

Net Worth

25.31

22.06

19.6

18.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.33

22.06

19.6

18.38

Fixed Assets

11.21

10.97

10.99

10.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

2

0

0

0.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

11.87

10.79

8.38

7.61

Inventories

9.77

8.62

8.84

7.44

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.88

3.1

0.29

0.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.76

-0.91

-0.74

-0.01

Cash

0.24

0.28

0.21

0.08

Total Assets

25.32

22.07

19.59

18.38

Veeram Securit. : related Articles

No Record Found

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