Viram Suvarn Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,191.55
|79.24
|3,72,120.01
|1,124
|0.36
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
354.25
|27.87
|36,584.82
|365.65
|0.71
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,492.95
|48.31
|17,073.2
|142.66
|0.33
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
8.86
|12.14
|8,603.53
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
548.3
|320.64
|8,353.95
|36.44
|0
|687.66
|119.34
No Record Found
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