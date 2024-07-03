No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹11.4
Prev. Close₹11.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹11.4
Day's Low₹11.15
52 Week's High₹12.99
52 Week's Low₹6.82
Book Value₹5.6
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)127.08
P/E16.49
EPS0.67
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.13
15.13
15.13
10.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.18
6.93
4.47
8.29
Net Worth
25.31
22.06
19.6
18.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.52
19.95
15.5
27.79
yoy growth (%)
2.82
28.68
-44.19
274.31
Raw materials
-18.13
-19.29
-15.12
-26.84
As % of sales
88.37
96.65
97.51
96.59
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.62
1.39
0.41
0.98
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.3
-0.11
-0.25
Working capital
8.85
-4.3
-0.26
-2.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.82
28.68
-44.19
274.31
Op profit growth
437.39
43.82
-66.19
182.45
EBIT growth
162.54
233.3
-57.56
148.54
Net profit growth
168.02
257.11
-58.08
147.14
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,191.55
|79.24
|3,72,120.01
|1,124
|0.36
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
354.25
|27.87
|36,584.82
|365.65
|0.71
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,492.95
|48.31
|17,073.2
|142.66
|0.33
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
8.86
|12.14
|8,603.53
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
548.3
|320.64
|8,353.95
|36.44
|0
|687.66
|119.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sanjay Vibhakar
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
M R Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rakshit M Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
P R Shah
Executive Director
Rajesh Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
M B Chunara
Shop No 2 Naroda Pride,
Nr Padmavati Society Naro-Nik,
Gujarat - 382350
Tel: -
Website: http://www.veeramsecuritiesltd.com
Email: compliancingveeram@gmail.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Viram Suvarn Limited was initially incorporated in Gujarat as Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed from Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited ...
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Reports by Viram Suvarn Ltd
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