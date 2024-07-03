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Viram Suvarn Ltd Share Price Live

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11.2
(1.36%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:00:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.4
  • Day's High11.4
  • 52 Wk High12.99
  • Prev. Close11.05
  • Day's Low11.15
  • 52 Wk Low 6.82
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E16.49
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.6
  • EPS0.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)127.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Viram Suvarn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

₹11.4

Prev. Close

₹11.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.86

Day's High

₹11.4

Day's Low

₹11.15

52 Week's High

₹12.99

52 Week's Low

₹6.82

Book Value

₹5.6

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

127.08

P/E

16.49

EPS

0.67

Divi. Yield

0

Viram Suvarn Ltd Corporate Action

15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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15 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 21 Feb, 2025

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5 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Rights

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Viram Suvarn Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Viram Suvarn Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:43 AM
Mar-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.01%

Non-Promoter- 2.01%

Institutions: 2.01%

Non-Institutions: 32.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Viram Suvarn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.13

15.13

15.13

10.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.18

6.93

4.47

8.29

Net Worth

25.31

22.06

19.6

18.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.52

19.95

15.5

27.79

yoy growth (%)

2.82

28.68

-44.19

274.31

Raw materials

-18.13

-19.29

-15.12

-26.84

As % of sales

88.37

96.65

97.51

96.59

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.62

1.39

0.41

0.98

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.3

-0.11

-0.25

Working capital

8.85

-4.3

-0.26

-2.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.82

28.68

-44.19

274.31

Op profit growth

437.39

43.82

-66.19

182.45

EBIT growth

162.54

233.3

-57.56

148.54

Net profit growth

168.02

257.11

-58.08

147.14

View Ratios

No Record Found

Viram Suvarn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

4,191.55

79.243,72,120.011,1240.3617,730230.76

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

354.25

27.8736,584.82365.650.718,994.359.26

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

5,492.95

48.3117,073.2142.660.332,838.21455.56

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

8.86

12.148,603.53150.330927.348.98

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

BLUESTONE

548.3

320.648,353.9536.440687.66119.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Viram Suvarn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sanjay Vibhakar

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

M R Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rakshit M Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

P R Shah

Executive Director

Rajesh Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

M B Chunara

Registered Office

Shop No 2 Naroda Pride,

Nr Padmavati Society Naro-Nik,

Gujarat - 382350

Tel: -

Website: http://www.veeramsecuritiesltd.com

Email: compliancingveeram@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Viram Suvarn Limited was initially incorporated in Gujarat as Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed from Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited ...
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Reports by Viram Suvarn Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Viram Suvarn Ltd share price today?

The Viram Suvarn Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Viram Suvarn Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viram Suvarn Ltd is ₹127.08 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Viram Suvarn Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Viram Suvarn Ltd is 16.49 and 1.97 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Viram Suvarn Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viram Suvarn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viram Suvarn Ltd is ₹6.82 and ₹12.99 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Viram Suvarn Ltd?

Viram Suvarn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.26%, 3 Years at 4.55%, 1 Year at 21.43%, 6 Month at 29.54%, 3 Month at 22.10% and 1 Month at -12.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Viram Suvarn Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Viram Suvarn Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.01 %
Institutions - 2.01 %
Public - 32.97 %

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