1:2 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VIRAM SUVARN LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VIRAM SUVARN LIMITED (540252) RECORD DATE 09/01/2026 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (ONE) Equity Share of Rs 2/- each for CASH at a Premium of Rs.6/- per share on Rights Basis for every 02 (TWO) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/01/2026 DR-795/2025-2026 * Terms of Payment :- As per terms of Payment, Issue Price of Rs.8/- per share is payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.01.2026)