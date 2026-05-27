Board Meeting 27 May 2026 20 May 2026

Viram Suvarn Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31st 2026. 2.Any other matter with the permission of chair. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 27th May, 2026 inter-alia considered and approve the following among other matters: 1. The Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2026. 2. The Audit Report for the said period, as submitted by M/s. Shah Karia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, was also considered and taken on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2026)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2026 24 Feb 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company today i.e., on February 24, 2026 has considered and approved the allotment of 3,78,20,426 fully paidup Equity Shares at an issue price of ?8 per Equity Share to eligible equity shareholders and Renouncees, pursuant to the Rights Issue along with other agenda. Newspaper Publication of Advertisement pertaining to Basis of Allotment- Rights Issue of fully paid up Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.02.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2026 29 Jan 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, January 29, 2026, has decided to extend the offer period of the Rights Issue from Friday, February 06, 2026 to Friday, February 20, 2026, in order to provide an opportunity to shareholders to exercise their rights in the Rights Issue. Accordingly, the last date for On Market Renunciation for Rights Entitlement has been extended from Friday, January 30, 2026 to Friday, February 13, 2026.

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Viram Suvarn Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31st 2025. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on today i.e. 17th January, 2026 has considered and approved the following along with other agenda items, : 1. Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Month Ended December 31st, 2025 2.The Limited Review Report for the said period, as submitted by M/s. Shah Karia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, was also considered and taken on record. The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 17th January, 2026 has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Jan 2026 31 Dec 2025

Viram Suvarn Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with Rights Issue such as determination of Record date and other terms and conditions with respect to the Rights Issue. The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on today i.e. on January 05, 2026 has considered and approved Record Date for the Purpose of Right Issue, Letter of offer and other terms and conditions for the purpose of upcoming Right Issue as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.01.2026)

Board Meeting 22 Dec 2025 22 Dec 2025

The Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and also appointed M/s. Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd as the Monitoring Agency (MA). The brief details are attached herewith.

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2025 20 Nov 2025

Board has approved the postal ballot notice for change in name of the company.

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Quarterly Results Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary with the permission of the Chair. The Board, along with other agenda items, considered and approved the following: ? The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025 ? The Limited Review Report for the said period, as submitted by M/s. Shah Karia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, was also considered and taken on record. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2025 along with Limited Review Report is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/11/2025)

Board Meeting 8 Sep 2025 8 Sep 2025

The Board has approved following along with other agendas 1. 14TH Annual General Meeting Date and time 2. Appointment of Statutory Auditor 3. Notice of AGM, the Directors Report along with all annexures, and the Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 5. Change in the name of the Company

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025