Board Meeting 30 May 2025 22 May 2025

VSD Confin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting the of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Corporate office of the Company on Friday 30th day of May 2025 at 03.00 P.M. to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2025 among other items. Accordingly the Promoters Directors Designated Employees and all persons covered under the Code have been advised not to deal in the securities of the Company till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2025. This is for the information of Members. This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e. 30th May, 2025 at the registered office of the company which approved and took on record the Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

VSD CONFIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Friday 14th day of February 2025 at 03.00 PM. to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2024 among other items. This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of directors of our Company was held today i.e. 14th February 2025, at the registered office of the company which approved and took on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2024. Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

VSD CONFIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Thursday November 14 2024 at 03.00 PM. to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 among other items. Un-Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024