The first phase consisted of 1.6 GW of solar module production capacity, which the business plans to expand to 3 GW.Read More
As part of this, Waaree will supply EPC for a 2GW solar project at Rajasthan.Read More
The company invested ₹130 Crore in its inverter business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Power.Read More
These projects include one for 249 MW and another for 149 MW, both from a well-known company involved in renewable energy development.Read More
Company made several statements of orders in the solar modules supply worth up to 364 MWp as well as 160 MWp for the Indian Renewable Power Projects, in its last week.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
This is the third significant order Waaree Energies has received since its stock market debut on October 28.Read More
Its module order is likely to be supplied starting FY 2025-26 and comes out from its own exchange filing.Read More
In order to further diversify its operating capabilities, it is also growing its footprint by constructing a 3 GW production facility in the US.Read More
The solar energy solutions company’s initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 4,321 crore was in high demand, with the offer oversubscribed 76.34 times, showcasing robust investor interest.Read More
