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Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited Share Price Live

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Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited KEY RATIOS

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Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited Corporate Action

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Jun, 2026|04:33 AM
Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.72%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

579.75

590.61

444.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

579.75

590.61

444.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.25

82.67

8.09

Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

720.1

70.051,02,501.35557.640.451,660.6389.69

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

173.65

41.7436,170.88281.350.581,017.2857.09

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

326.1

32.4820,393.13200.170.46808.7674.97

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

818.65

26.9117,927.95166.820.24498.38171.43

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd

THELEELA

483.25

58.2216,138.5191.250119270.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Jurgen Bailom

Executive Director

Coralie Annamichele Ansari

Executive Director

Aditya Gupta

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Chopra

Independent Director

ROOPA IYER

Independent Director

Suranjan Bhattacharjee

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Ankit Satish Shah

Registered Office

A-1601 Marathon Futurex NM Jos,

Marg Lower Parel Delisle Road,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: +91 022 71541821/+91 022 65545410

Website: http://www.cordeliacruises.com

Email: cs@waterways-leisure.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited share price today?

The Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited is ₹undefined Cr. as of 27 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited is undefined and undefined as of 27 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 27 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited?

Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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