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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
579.75
590.61
444.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
579.75
590.61
444.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.25
82.67
8.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
720.1
|70.05
|1,02,501.35
|557.64
|0.45
|1,660.63
|89.69
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
173.65
|41.74
|36,170.88
|281.35
|0.58
|1,017.28
|57.09
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
326.1
|32.48
|20,393.13
|200.17
|0.46
|808.76
|74.97
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
818.65
|26.91
|17,927.95
|166.82
|0.24
|498.38
|171.43
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
THELEELA
483.25
|58.22
|16,138.51
|91.25
|0
|119
|270.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Jurgen Bailom
Executive Director
Coralie Annamichele Ansari
Executive Director
Aditya Gupta
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Chopra
Independent Director
ROOPA IYER
Independent Director
Suranjan Bhattacharjee
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Ankit Satish Shah
A-1601 Marathon Futurex NM Jos,
Marg Lower Parel Delisle Road,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: +91 022 71541821/+91 022 65545410
Website: http://www.cordeliacruises.com
Email: cs@waterways-leisure.com
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Summary
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Reports by Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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