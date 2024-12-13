|Purpose
|AGM 28/08/2024 Zomato limited has filed with exchange annual report and notice of 14th annual general meeting of the Company to be held on August 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Zomato limited has informed the exchange regarding proceedings of 14th Annual general meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Zomato limited has submitted with the exchange copy of scrutinizer report of 14th AGM and voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
A GST demand of Rs 410.70 crore with interest and a penalty of Rs 410.70 crore are included in the sum.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.Read More
The shareholders approved the QIP proposal of Zomato on 23 November 2024. Last month, the board decided to raise capital through this route.Read More
Zomato's current foreign holding stands at 50.48% with FDI at 5.25% and FII derived from the balance percentage.Read More
On Friday, November 22, Asia Index Pvt Ltd, BSE's wholly-owned subsidiary, announced the reconstitution of numerous indicesRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
Amid criticism and demand for clarification, Zomato stated that the fee hike is a routine business decision that varies by city.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Blinkit's service reflects a growing trend in quick commerce, expanding offerings beyond groceries to include apparel, home appliances, beauty products, and electronics.Read More
According to the filing, Zomato's Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the grant via a circular decision.Read More
