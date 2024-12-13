AGM 28/08/2024 Zomato limited has filed with exchange annual report and notice of 14th annual general meeting of the Company to be held on August 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Zomato limited has informed the exchange regarding proceedings of 14th Annual general meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Zomato limited has submitted with the exchange copy of scrutinizer report of 14th AGM and voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)