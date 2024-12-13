Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
A GST demand of Rs 410.70 crore with interest and a penalty of Rs 410.70 crore are included in the sum.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.
The shareholders approved the QIP proposal of Zomato on 23 November 2024. Last month, the board decided to raise capital through this route.
Zomato's current foreign holding stands at 50.48% with FDI at 5.25% and FII derived from the balance percentage.
On Friday, November 22, Asia Index Pvt Ltd, BSE's wholly-owned subsidiary, announced the reconstitution of numerous indices
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.
Amid criticism and demand for clarification, Zomato stated that the fee hike is a routine business decision that varies by city.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.
Blinkit's service reflects a growing trend in quick commerce, expanding offerings beyond groceries to include apparel, home appliances, beauty products, and electronics.
According to the filing, Zomato's Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the grant via a circular decision.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.