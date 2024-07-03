iifl-logo-icon 1
Zomato Ltd Quarterly Results

251.9
(-4.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4,799

4,206

3,562

3,288

2,848

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,799

4,206

3,562

3,288

2,848

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

221

236

235

219

212

Total Income

5,020

4,442

3,797

3,507

3,060

Total Expenditure

4,573

4,029

3,476

3,237

2,895

PBIDT

447

413

321

270

165

Interest

30

25

20

18

16

PBDT

417

388

301

252

149

Depreciation

180

149

140

128

128

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

76

0

0

0

1

Deferred Tax

-15

-14

-14

-14

-16

Reported Profit After Tax

176

253

175

138

36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

176

253

175

138

36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

176

253

175

138

36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.2

0.29

0.2

0.16

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

872

870

868

857

845

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.31

9.81

9.01

8.21

5.79

PBDTM(%)

8.68

9.22

8.45

7.66

5.23

PATM(%)

3.66

6.01

4.91

4.19

1.26

Zomato Ltd: Related NEWS

Zomato Receives Rs 803 Cr GST Notice

Zomato Receives Rs 803 Cr GST Notice

13 Dec 2024|01:17 PM

A GST demand of Rs 410.70 crore with interest and a penalty of Rs 410.70 crore are included in the sum.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Read More
Zomato Launches ₹8,500 Crore QIP at ₹265.91 Floor Price

Zomato Launches ₹8,500 Crore QIP at ₹265.91 Floor Price

27 Nov 2024|06:15 PM

The shareholders approved the QIP proposal of Zomato on 23 November 2024. Last month, the board decided to raise capital through this route.

Read More
Zomato Gets Shareholder Nod to Raise ₹8,500 Crore via QIP

Zomato Gets Shareholder Nod to Raise ₹8,500 Crore via QIP

25 Nov 2024|12:22 PM

Zomato's current foreign holding stands at 50.48% with FDI at 5.25% and FII derived from the balance percentage.

Read More
Zomato to step up on BSE Sensex in place of JSW Steel

Zomato to step up on BSE Sensex in place of JSW Steel

25 Nov 2024|09:18 AM

On Friday, November 22, Asia Index Pvt Ltd, BSE's wholly-owned subsidiary, announced the reconstitution of numerous indices

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
Food Delivery Giants Swiggy, Zomato Hike Platform Fee to ₹10

Food Delivery Giants Swiggy, Zomato Hike Platform Fee to ₹10

28 Oct 2024|11:46 AM

Amid criticism and demand for clarification, Zomato stated that the fee hike is a routine business decision that varies by city.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Blinkit Launches 10-Minute Return Feature for Footwear & Apparel

Blinkit Launches 10-Minute Return Feature for Footwear & Apparel

16 Oct 2024|08:20 PM

Blinkit's service reflects a growing trend in quick commerce, expanding offerings beyond groceries to include apparel, home appliances, beauty products, and electronics.

Read More
Zomato Rewards Employees with ₹330 Crore in Stock Options

Zomato Rewards Employees with ₹330 Crore in Stock Options

7 Oct 2024|11:17 AM

According to the filing, Zomato's Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the grant via a circular decision.

Read More

