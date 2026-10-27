Status: upcoming
₹268000/4000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
29 Oct 2026
02 Nov 2026
12 Equity Shares
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63 - 67 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Antala Industries Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Antala Industries Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Antala Industries Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Antala Industries Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Antala Industries Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Antala Industries Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Antala Industries Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Jio Platforms IPO GMP stands at ₹246 on October 27, 2026. Check the estimated listing price, premium, potential lot gain, GMP history and IPO subscription figures.
27 Oct 2026|11:09 AM
Jio IPO received an overall subscription of 21.36 times, with QIBs subscribing 67.15 times. Check how to verify Jio IPO allotment status online, review the latest GMP of ₹247, and explore the estimated listing price of ₹1,366 based on the upper issue price of ₹1,119.
26 Oct 2026|03:04 PM
Jio Platforms IPO received 7.01 times subscription by 12:12 PM on October 23, 2026, led by QIBs at 14.62 times. The GMP stood at ₹245, implying an estimated listing price of ₹1,364 per share. Here's a look at category-wise demand and the latest GMP trend.
23 Oct 2026|12:33 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Ajwa Projects Ltd
28 Oct - 30 Oct 2026
203.00 - 0.00
38.05
Carver Roboweld Ltd
28 Oct - 30 Oct 2026
76.00 - 80.00
26.87 - 28.29
M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd
28 Oct - 30 Oct 2026
153.00 - 162.00
260.1 - 275.4
Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd
29 Oct - 02 Nov 2026
78.00 - 82.00
183.06
Antala Industries Ltd
29 Oct - 02 Nov 2026
63.00 - 67.00
21.94 - 23.33
IIFL Customer Care Number
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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