Status: upcoming
₹0/4000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
07 Sep 2026
09 Sep 2026
18 Equity Shares
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60 - 0 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Apana Logistics Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Apana Logistics Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Apana Logistics Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Apana Logistics Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Apana Logistics Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Apana Logistics Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Apana Logistics Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Lumino Industries shares made a strong stock market debut, listing at ₹110 on NSE, 34% above the ₹82 IPO price. The stock touched ₹118.99 intraday after the IPO was subscribed 118.12 times.
3 Sep 2026|12:16 PM
Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP today stands at ₹28 on the issue closing day, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹205. The IPO is subscribed 5.15 times overall, with strong demand from retail and NII investors.
3 Sep 2026|11:59 AM
Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP stands at ₹24 as of September 2, 2026, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹201 and a 13.56% premium over the ₹177 issue price. The IPO is subscribed 2.09 times, with strong retail and NII participation.
2 Sep 2026|12:57 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Pranav Constructions Ltd
07 Sep - 09 Sep 2026
118.00 - 124.00
349.31 - 351.03
Apana Logistics Ltd
07 Sep - 09 Sep 2026
60.00 - 0.00
34.14
Kanohar Electricals Ltd
08 Sep - 10 Sep 2026
601.00 - 632.00
1018.67 - 1055.74
Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd
08 Sep - 10 Sep 2026
172.00 - 182.00
407.68 - 427.89
Prasol Chemicals Ltd
08 Sep - 10 Sep 2026
643.00 - 676.00
500.00
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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