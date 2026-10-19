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Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

223200/2400 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

23 Oct 2026

End Date

27 Oct 2026

Bid Lot

21 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

88 - 93 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Core4 Engineers Ltd IPO NEWS

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JIO IPO makes history as Anchor Book Draws Over ₹2.5 Lakh Crore in Bids; Demand Exceeds 30 Times

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Jio Platforms' ₹8,110 crore anchor book has reportedly attracted over ₹2.5 lakh crore in institutional bids ahead of its ₹30,213 crore IPO, scheduled to open on October 21, 2026.

19 Oct 2026|08:09 PM

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Zetwerk IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Falls to ₹4; Estimated Listing Gain Drops to 2.65%

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Zetwerk IPO GMP declined to ₹4 on October 19, implying a listing price of ₹155 against the upper issue price of ₹151. The latest update shows subscription at 0.48x.

19 Oct 2026|12:45 PM

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Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹252

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Jio Platforms IPO GMP rose to ₹252 on October 19, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,371 at the upper issue price of ₹1,119. The premium has gained ₹104 since October 4.

19 Oct 2026|12:34 PM

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