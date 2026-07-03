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Happy Steels Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

264000/4000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

09 Jul 2026

End Date

13 Jul 2026

Bid Lot

0 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

62 - 66 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Happy Steels Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Happy Steels Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Happy Steels Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Happy Steels Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Happy Steels Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Happy Steels Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Happy Steels Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Happy Steels Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Happy Steels Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Happy Steels Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Happy Steels Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Happy Steels Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Happy Steels Ltd IPO NEWS

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Knack Packaging IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Jumps to ₹35 on Final Day of Subscription

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Knack Packaging IPO GMP has surged to ₹35 on the final day of subscription, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹205 and a potential gain of over 20%.

3 Jul 2026|01:23 PM

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Knack Packaging IPO: ₹439.50 Crore Issue Opens Today | IPO Details, GMP, Financials

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Knack Packaging IPO worth ₹439.50 crore opens on July 1, 2026, with strong financial growth, global presence, and moderate GMP indicating expected listing gains of 10–16%.

1 Jul 2026|01:54 PM

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Advit Jewels Share Price Debut: Stock Lists at 35% Premium on NSE, Later Sees Volatility Amid Profit Booking

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Advit Jewels debuted strongly on the NSE SME platform with a 35% listing gain over its IPO price, but later saw volatility and profit booking, though it still trades significantly above its issue price.

1 Jul 2026|01:46 PM

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