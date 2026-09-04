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Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14986/59 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

09 Sep 2026

End Date

11 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

327 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

241 - 254 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Karamtara Engineering Ltd IPO NEWS

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NSE IPO: SEBI Clears IPO papers; Issue likely to open this month

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The NSE IPO has received SEBI approval, clearing a major regulatory hurdle for the National Stock Exchange's long-awaited public listing. With NSE reportedly valued at around $55 billion, the IPO could rank among India's largest-ever share sales. Here's what investors need to know about the NSE IPO, OFS structure, valuation, BSE comparison and key developments to watch.

4 Sep 2026|05:58 PM

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Deepa Jewellers IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

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Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status is being finalised after the issue was subscribed 43.40 times. Check the latest GMP, estimated listing price, subscription figures and steps to check allotment status on NSE, BSE and the registrar website.

4 Sep 2026|12:06 PM

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ESDS Software Solutions Listing Price: Shares Open at ₹757, Shares trade at 111.75 % on Issue Price

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ESDS Software Solutions made a strong stock market debut, with shares listing at ₹757 against the IPO issue price of ₹429. The stock gained 76.46% on listing, while the IPO had received 142.88 times overall subscription.

4 Sep 2026|10:43 AM

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