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Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

246400/3200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

21 Jul 2026

End Date

23 Jul 2026

Bid Lot

0 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

72 - 77 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Metalic Technoforge Ltd IPO NEWS

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Alpine Texworld IPO ended with 1.04x subscription while the latest GMP stands at ₹3, indicating an estimated listing gain of around 3%. Read the latest GMP updates, subscription details, listing price estimates, and expert analysis.

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SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today is ₹90 with an estimated listing price of ₹664. The IPO received 4.92x subscription, led by strong NII demand. Read the latest GMP updates, subscription details, and listing expectations.

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Laser Power & Infra IPO delivered an impressive listing on July 16, 2026, opening at ₹250 against its issue price of ₹214 and rising over 22% during intraday trade. Here's everything investors need to know about the company's listing performance, financial strength, valuation, and future prospects.

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