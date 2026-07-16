Alpine Texworld IPO : Subscription at 1.04x; GMP Indicates Around 3% Listing Premium

16 Jul 2026 , 11:56 AM
The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld concluded with modest investor participation on the final day of bidding, with the issue subscribed 1.04 times overall as of July 16, 2026. While the retail portion managed to cross the fully subscribed mark, demand remained relatively muted across other investor categories. Meanwhile, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) suggests a potential listing premium of around 3%.
As of July 16, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) of the Alpine Texworld IPO stood at ₹3 per share, down from ₹5 recorded a day earlier. The GMP has softened ahead of the listing, reflecting cautious sentiment in the grey market.
Based on the IPO’s upper price band of ₹105 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹108, implying a potential listing gain of approximately 2.86% for investors.
Although the GMP has remained positive throughout the IPO period, market experts advise investors to consider grey market premiums only as an unofficial indicator of market sentiment rather than a guarantee of listing-day performance.
The IPO received an overall subscription of 1.04 times, indicating moderate investor demand by the close of the issue.
Among the various segments:
The issue received bids for over 1.20 crore shares, reflecting moderate participation across investor categories.
The grey market premium remained largely stable during most of the IPO period before witnessing a slight decline on the final day.
The GMP stayed at ₹2 between July 9 and July 12, improved to ₹5 from July 13 to July 15, and eased to ₹3 on July 16. Based on these levels, the estimated listing gains have ranged between 2% and 5%, indicating cautious optimism among grey market participants.
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