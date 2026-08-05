MCX Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 103% YoY to ₹413 Crore, Revenue Jumps 88% Despite Sequential Decline

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a strong set of Q1 FY27 results, with net profit more than doubling year-on-year, driven by robust growth in commodity derivatives trading volumes and higher market participation. However, the exchange witnessed a sequential moderation in earnings following an exceptionally strong March quarter.

Despite the quarter-on-quarter decline, MCX maintained its dominant position in India’s commodity derivatives market, with over 98.5% market share by value.

MCX Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ)

MCX reported lower earnings compared with the previous quarter as trading activity normalized after record volumes in Q4 FY26.

Net Profit: ₹413 crore, down 22% QoQ from ₹530 crore.

₹413 crore, down from ₹530 crore. Revenue from Operations: ₹702 crore, down 21% QoQ from ₹889 crore.

₹702 crore, down from ₹889 crore. EBITDA: ₹494 crore, down 25.8% QoQ from ₹666 crore.

₹494 crore, down from ₹666 crore. EBITDA Margin: 70.4%, compared with 74.9% in the previous quarter.

The decline primarily reflected softer trading activity after the exceptionally strong March quarter.

Strong Year-on-Year Growth

On an annual basis, MCX delivered impressive financial growth, supported by higher commodity trading volumes and expanding investor participation.

Year-on-Year (YoY)

Revenue: ₹702 crore, up 88.1% from ₹373.21 crore.

₹702 crore, up from ₹373.21 crore. Net Profit: ₹413 crore, up 103.3% from ₹203.19 crore.

₹413 crore, up from ₹203.19 crore. EBITDA: Increased 98% YoY, highlighting strong operating leverage.

The performance underscores the continued expansion of India’s commodity derivatives market and MCX’s leadership in the segment.

Trading Volumes Continue to Surge

MCX recorded significant growth across both futures and options trading during the quarter.

Average Daily Turnover (ADT)

Futures ADT: ₹59,674 crore, up 47% YoY

₹59,674 crore, up Options ADT: ₹9.90 lakh crore, up 266% YoY

₹9.90 lakh crore, up Combined Futures & Options ADT: ₹10.5 lakh crore, up 238% YoY

The sharp increase in options trading reflects growing investor adoption of commodity derivatives for hedging and trading purposes.

Active Client Base Nearly Doubles

Investor participation on the exchange continued to expand rapidly.

The number of active clients increased to 13.72 lakh, compared with 7.03 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating growing retail and institutional interest in commodity markets.

MCX Maintains Market Leadership

MCX retained its dominant position by maintaining over 98.5% market share of India’s commodity futures market by traded value.

The exchange continues to be the preferred platform for trading precious metals, energy products, and industrial metals.

Physical Deliveries Remain Strong

During Q1 FY27, MCX facilitated substantial physical deliveries across key commodities.

Gold: 6.3 tonnes

6.3 tonnes Silver: 122 tonnes

122 tonnes Base Metals: 20,700 tonnes

These delivery figures highlight the exchange’s role in supporting both financial and physical commodity markets.

New Product Launch and Ecosystem Expansion

MCX continued to strengthen its product offerings and market infrastructure during the quarter.

Key developments included:

Launch of a 100-gram Silver Futures Contract on June 1 .

on . Extension of Good Delivery norms to silver.

to silver. Empanelment of the exchange’s first domestic silver refiner .

. Addition of three domestic gold refiners to the approved ecosystem.

These initiatives are expected to deepen market participation and improve the efficiency of India’s precious metals ecosystem.

Key Takeaways from Q1 FY27

Although sequential earnings softened due to lower trading activity after the strong March quarter, the company’s year-on-year performance remained robust.

Key growth drivers included:

Strong increase in commodity derivatives trading volumes.

Rapid growth in options trading.

Expansion of the active client base.

High operating leverage supporting profitability.

Continued dominance in India’s commodity derivatives market.

Elevated activity in bullion and energy contracts is expected to remain an important catalyst for future growth.

MCX Share Price

As of 1:06 PM on August 5, 2026, MCX shares were trading lower following the earnings announcement.

Previous Close: ₹2,680.00

₹2,680.00 Open: ₹2,678.00

₹2,678.00 Day’s High: ₹2,678.00

₹2,678.00 Day’s Low: ₹2,565.50

₹2,565.50 Current Price: ₹2,615.50

₹2,615.50 Change: ▼ 2.41%

The decline suggests investors may have reacted to the quarter-on-quarter moderation in earnings despite the strong year-on-year performance.

Outlook

MCX remains well positioned to benefit from rising participation in India’s commodity derivatives market. Growth in bullion, energy, and options trading, combined with product innovation and infrastructure expansion, is expected to support long-term earnings.

While short-term performance may fluctuate with trading activity and commodity price volatility, the exchange’s market leadership, high operating margins, and expanding client base continue to provide a strong foundation for sustained growth.

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