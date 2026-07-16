Laser Power & Infra IPO Lists at ₹250, Surges 22.9% on Debut; Hits High of ₹267

Laser Power & Infra Limited made an impressive debut on the Indian stock market on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The company’s shares were listed at ₹250 per share on both the NSE and BSE against the IPO issue price of ₹214, delivering an immediate listing gain of nearly 16.8% for investors.

The momentum continued after listing, with the stock touching an intraday high of ₹267.98 before trading around ₹263 at 11:30 AM, representing an impressive 22.9% gain over the issue price.

The strong listing reflects robust investor confidence in the company, supported by healthy IPO demand, attractive valuation, and positive long-term growth prospects.

Strong IPO Listing Exceeds Market Expectations

Laser Power & Infra’s debut exceeded expectations set by the grey market. Before listing, the company’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at approximately ₹40 per share, suggesting a premium of around 18.69% over the issue price.

The actual listing price of ₹250 surpassed these expectations, while the subsequent rally toward ₹268 demonstrated continued buying interest from market participants.

A successful listing not only rewards IPO investors but also signals confidence in the company’s business model and future earnings potential.

Laser Power & Infra IPO Details

The public issue opened for subscription between July 9 and July 13, 2026, attracting significant participation from investors across categories.

IPO Highlights

Issue Price: ₹214 per share

₹214 per share Price Band: ₹203–₹214

₹203–₹214 IPO Size: ₹742 crore

₹742 crore Fresh Issue: ₹542 crore

₹542 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹200 crore

₹200 crore Listing Date: July 16, 2026

July 16, 2026 Listed On: NSE and BSE

The proceeds from the fresh issue are expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, reduce debt, and support future expansion initiatives.

Laser Power IPO Subscription Reflects Strong Investor Demand

One of the biggest positives for the issue was its overwhelming investor response.

The IPO was subscribed 38.94 times, indicating strong confidence from institutional investors, non-institutional investors, and retail participants.

Such strong oversubscription often reflects positive market sentiment and increases expectations of a successful listing.

Financial Performance Supports Investor Confidence

Laser Power & Infra has shown encouraging improvement in profitability.

During FY26:

Revenue stood at ₹2,348 crore , a decline of approximately 9% compared to the previous year.

, a decline of approximately compared to the previous year. Despite lower revenue, the company reported a 42% increase in net profit, reaching ₹152 crore.

The improvement in profitability indicates stronger operational efficiency and better cost management.

Additionally, the IPO proceeds are expected to reduce leverage significantly. Lower debt levels will result in reduced interest expenses, which could further strengthen profitability in the coming years.

Attractive Valuation Compared to Industry Peers

One of the key reasons behind the positive response to the IPO is its relatively attractive valuation.

After listing, the company trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple below 20x, while many established wire and cable companies trade at significantly higher valuations ranging between 55x and 67x earnings.

This valuation discount largely reflects the company’s business mix rather than any obvious pricing inefficiency.

Laser Power & Infra derives a substantial portion of its revenue from Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects, which generally operate with lower profit margins compared to pure-play cable manufacturers.

As the manufacturing segment expands and operating margins improve, investors may expect valuation re-rating over the medium to long term.

Business Overview

Laser Power & Infra Limited is an integrated manufacturer of power cables, conductors, and related infrastructure products.

The company serves the growing demand from India’s expanding power transmission, distribution, and infrastructure sectors while also executing EPC projects across multiple regions.

With increasing investments in power infrastructure, renewable energy, and transmission networks, the company operates in sectors that are expected to witness sustained long-term growth.

Key Positives

Several factors make the company’s outlook encouraging:

Strong listing gains and healthy investor participation.

IPO subscribed nearly 39 times.

Significant reduction in debt following the IPO.

Robust profit growth despite lower revenue.

Attractive valuation compared to listed peers.

Exposure to India’s growing power and infrastructure sectors.

Risks Investors Should Watch

Despite the positive listing, investors should remain aware of certain risks.

Revenue declined during FY26, indicating that future growth will need to come from increased execution and higher order inflows.

The EPC business generally operates with thinner margins and requires higher working capital, making earnings more sensitive to project execution and cost inflation.

Investors should also monitor order book growth, margin improvement, debt reduction, and overall execution performance over the coming quarters.