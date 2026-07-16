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SBI Funds Management IPO: GMP at ₹90 as Subscription stands at 4.92x on Final Day

16 Jul 2026 , 11:52 AM

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management concluded with healthy investor participation on the final day of bidding, with the issue subscribed 4.92 times overall as of July 16, 2026. While demand remained strongest among Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and the shareholder category, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) continues to indicate a potential listing premium of nearly 16%.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

As of July 16, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) of the SBI Funds Management IPO stood at ₹90 per share, slightly lower than ₹92 recorded a day earlier. The GMP has moderated from its recent high of ₹110 seen on July 10, but continues to reflect positive investor sentiment ahead of the listing.

Based on the IPO’s upper price band of ₹574 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹664, implying a potential listing gain of approximately 15.68% for investors.

Although the GMP has remained positive throughout the IPO period, market experts advise investors to treat grey market premiums only as an unofficial indicator of market sentiment rather than a guarantee of listing-day performance.

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received an overall subscription of 4.92 times, reflecting healthy demand across most investor categories on the final day of bidding.

Among the various segments:

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 13.71 times, emerging as the strongest category.
  • Big NIIs (B-NII) subscribed 15.96 times, while Small NIIs (S-NII) were subscribed 9.23 times.
  • Shareholder Quota witnessed subscriptions of 6.26 times.
  • Employee Quota was subscribed 3.11 times.
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 2.39 times.
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also subscribed 2.39 times, with institutional demand picking up significantly on the final day.

The issue received bids for over 12.45 crore shares, highlighting strong investor interest in one of India’s leading asset management companies.

GMP Trend Shows Stable Market Sentiment

The grey market premium has remained resilient throughout the IPO period despite witnessing moderate fluctuations.

The GMP touched ₹110 on July 10, eased to ₹88 on July 14, recovered to ₹92 on July 15, and currently stands at ₹90. Based on these levels, the estimated listing gains have ranged between 15% and 19%, indicating sustained optimism among grey market participants despite some cooling in premiums.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IndianIPO
  • #IPO GMP Today
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
  • #IPOInvestment
  • #IPOListingGain
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