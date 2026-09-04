Status: upcoming
₹0/0 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
09 Sep 2026
11 Sep 2026
0 Equity Shares
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0 - 0 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Steamhouse India Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Steamhouse India Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Steamhouse India Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Steamhouse India Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Steamhouse India Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Steamhouse India Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Steamhouse India Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
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Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Pranav Constructions Ltd
07 Sep - 09 Sep 2026
118.00 - 124.00
349.31 - 351.03
Apana Logistics Ltd
07 Sep - 09 Sep 2026
60.00 - 0.00
34.14
Prasol Chemicals Ltd
08 Sep - 10 Sep 2026
643.00 - 676.00
500.00
Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd
08 Sep - 10 Sep 2026
172.00 - 182.00
407.68 - 427.89
Kanohar Electricals Ltd
08 Sep - 10 Sep 2026
601.00 - 632.00
1018.67 - 1055.74
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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