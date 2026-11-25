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Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian stock markets rallied over 1.5% on November 25, with the Sensex gaining 1,530 points and the Nifty reclaiming 25,800. Banking and IT stocks led the gains, supported by foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.
25 Nov 2026|11:05 AM
Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp reversal on November 23, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,150 points and the Nifty slipping below 25,500. Metal and banking stocks led the decline, while IT stocks bucked the trend. Profit booking, rupee weakness and US Fed rate hike concerns weighed on investor sentiment.
23 Nov 2026|02:10 PM
Indian stock markets ended higher on November 20, with Sensex rising 898 points and Nifty reclaiming 25,800. Banking stocks led the rally, while Apollo Hospitals and Axis Bank topped Nifty gainers.
20 Nov 2026|04:41 PM
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