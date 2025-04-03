iifl-logo
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G

SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

08-Sep-2020

Fund Manager

R Srinivasan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3014.82

SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  41.4962

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

3% for redemption/switch out on or nbefor 1 year from the date of allotment. 2% for redemption/switch out after 1 year and up to 2 years from the date of allotment. 1% for redemption/switch out after 2 years and up to 3 years from the date of allotment. Nil for redemption or switch-out after 3 years from the date of allotment.

SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G- NAV Chart

SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.74
4.09
-11.24
-7.85
21.16
19.88
-
36.84
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank7,90,000
Bajaj Finserv7,00,000
Ajax Engineering22,25,742

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Adani Ports9,00,000
ICICI Bank7,00,000
Indus Towers21,55,697
Bharti Airtel4,40,000
Bajaj Finance70,000
Interglobe Aviat1,10,000
St Bk of India5,90,000
Aptus Value Hou.15,00,000
Hyundai Motor I2,37,314

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHatsun AgroFood Products5.481700000165.31
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance5.45770000164.22
Foreign EquityRenew Energy GlobalPower4.672555000140.68
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.54790000136.85
EquityThangamayil Jew.Consumer Durables4.38700000132.18
EquityBajaj FinservFinance4.35700000131.06
EquityAjax EngineeringAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles4.272225742128.69
EquityAether Industri.Chemicals & Petrochemicals3.691300000111.19
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels3.461300000104.20
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.1650000095.14
EquityLe TravenuesLeisure Services3.11700000093.71
EquityDodla DairyFood Products3.0990000093.15
EquitySanathan TextileTextiles & Apparels2.85285501285.85
EquityBrainbees Solut.Retailing2.79223412084.12
EquityRelaxo FootwearConsumer Durables2.57181215677.41
EquityGokaldas ExportsTextiles & Apparels2.4390000073.21
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products2.3186100069.56
EquityWonderla HolidayLeisure Services2.12100000063.93
EquityPakkaPaper, Forest & Jute Products2.06334545462.06
EquityEID ParryFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.9890000059.76
EquityCampus Activewe.Consumer Durables1.78205361253.52
EquityOne MobikwikFinancial Technology (Fintech)1.43156576243.19
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.8729960426.33
EquityHawkins CookersConsumer Durables0.873500026.24
EquityElin ElectronicsConsumer Durables0.43117000012.86
RightsThangamayil Jew.Consumer Durables0.07417832.04
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.165000004.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-20.630622.09
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.70021.58

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
R Srinivasan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

