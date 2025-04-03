SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 08-Sep-2020
Fund Manager
: R Srinivasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3014.82
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 41.4962
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3% for redemption/switch out on or nbefor 1 year from the date of allotment. 2% for redemption/switch out after 1 year and up to 2 years from the date of allotment. 1% for redemption/switch out after 2 years and up to 3 years from the date of allotment. Nil for redemption or switch-out after 3 years from the date of allotment.
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.74
4.09
-11.24
-7.85
21.16
19.88
-
36.84
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund IP Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Hatsun Agro
|Food Products
|5.48
|1700000
|165.31
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|5.45
|770000
|164.22
|Foreign Equity
|Renew Energy Global
|Power
|4.67
|2555000
|140.68
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.54
|790000
|136.85
|Equity
|Thangamayil Jew.
|Consumer Durables
|4.38
|700000
|132.18
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.35
|700000
|131.06
|Equity
|Ajax Engineering
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|4.27
|2225742
|128.69
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.69
|1300000
|111.19
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|3.46
|1300000
|104.20
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.16
|500000
|95.14
|Equity
|Le Travenues
|Leisure Services
|3.11
|7000000
|93.71
|Equity
|Dodla Dairy
|Food Products
|3.09
|900000
|93.15
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.85
|2855012
|85.85
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|2.79
|2234120
|84.12
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|2.57
|1812156
|77.41
|Equity
|Gokaldas Exports
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.43
|900000
|73.21
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|2.31
|861000
|69.56
|Equity
|Wonderla Holiday
|Leisure Services
|2.12
|1000000
|63.93
|Equity
|Pakka
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|2.06
|3345454
|62.06
|Equity
|EID Parry
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.98
|900000
|59.76
|Equity
|Campus Activewe.
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|2053612
|53.52
|Equity
|One Mobikwik
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.43
|1565762
|43.19
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.87
|299604
|26.33
|Equity
|Hawkins Cookers
|Consumer Durables
|0.87
|35000
|26.24
|Equity
|Elin Electronics
|Consumer Durables
|0.43
|1170000
|12.86
|Rights
|Thangamayil Jew.
|Consumer Durables
|0.07
|41783
|2.04
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.16
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|20.63
|0
|622.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.70
|0
|21.58
