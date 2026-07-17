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Jio Finance Shares jump more than 6% on positive Q1 results

17 Jul 2026 , 10:04 AM

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) shares surged nearly 6% intraday in the early opening market today, after the company reported a stellar set of Q1 FY27 earnings, driven by sharp growth in profit, revenue, lending, and expanding financial services businesses.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹830 crore, up 156% year-on-year from ₹325 crore, while revenue from operations jumped to ₹2,004 crore, reflecting robust growth across its lending, payments, insurance, and asset management segments.

A major contributor to the strong performance was interest income, which rose 165% YoY to ₹962 crore, alongside a more than fivefold increase in fees and commission income to ₹325 crore. The company also earned ₹509 crore in dividend income, boosting overall profitability.

Jio Financial’s lending business continued to scale rapidly. Quarterly loan disbursements increased 2.7 times year-on-year to ₹11,252 crore, while Assets Under Management (AUM) of Jio Credit Limited expanded to ₹30,667 crore, highlighting strong demand for its credit products.

Investors also welcomed the company’s continued expansion into high-growth financial services. During the quarter, Jio Payments Bank launched FASTag ANPR-based toll payment solutions and cross-border payment collection services, while JioBlackRock AMC expanded its investment offerings and received regulatory approval to establish a retail fund management entity in GIFT City. The company also incorporated Jio Allianz General Insurance Limited, its 50:50 joint venture with Allianz, strengthening its insurance business.

Although total expenses rose 291% year-on-year due to higher finance costs, employee additions, and business expansion, the increase was more than offset by strong revenue growth, resulting in healthy earnings.

Overall, the rally reflects growing investor confidence in Jio Financial Services’ transformation into a diversified financial services powerhouse. Strong earnings, rapid loan book expansion, and continued investments across lending, payments, insurance, and asset management reinforced expectations of sustained long-term growth, making JFSL one of the market’s top gainers today.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AUMGrowth
  • #DigitalPayments
  • #FinancialServices
  • #InterestIncome
  • #JioAllianz
  • #JioBlackRock
  • #JioFinancialResults
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