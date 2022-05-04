Sun TV Network Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 471.05, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1% on the day, quoting at 16898.75. The Sensex is at 56430.94, down 0.96%.Sun TV Network Ltd has lost around 5.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2158.65, down 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.4, down 2.2% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd tumbled 5.91% in last one year as compared to a 15.6% rally in NIFTY and a 38.61% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 11.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market – Live News