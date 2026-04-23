Union Bank of India shares fall 6% after Q4 results. Reasons explained

Union Bank of India Q4 FY26 Results Overview

Union Bank of India delivered a stable set of financial results for Q4 FY26, showcasing consistent profitability growth and improving asset quality. Despite the fundamentally steady performance, the stock declined sharply by 6.6% to ₹181.30 on the NSE during intraday trade.

Key Q4 FY26 Highlights:

Total Income: ₹32,67,453 lakhs

Operating Profit: ₹6,92,554 lakhs

Net Profit: ₹5,31,576 lakhs

On a sequential basis (QoQ), the bank showed steady improvement:

Revenue rose from ₹32,00,192 lakhs

EBITDA increased from ₹6,63,776 lakhs

Net profit improved from ₹5,01,677 lakhs

This reflects stable operational execution and continued profitability momentum.

FY26 Full-Year Performance vs FY25

On a yearly basis, FY26 results showed moderate growth:

Total Income: ₹1,28,39,951 lakhs (vs ₹1,28,16,222 lakhs in FY25)

EBITDA: ₹24,28,450 lakhs (vs ₹23,42,388 lakhs in FY25)

Net Profit: ₹19,43,020 lakhs (vs ₹18,02,696 lakhs in FY25)

Key Insight:

While revenue growth remained almost flat, profitability improved meaningfully, indicating better cost efficiency and operational leverage.

Banking Performance: Asset Quality Improves, But Pressure on Core Income

The bank’s key financial metrics highlight a mixed performance:

Net Interest Income (NII): ↓ 1.1% YoY to ₹9,406 crore

Gross NPA: Improved to 2.82% from 3.06%

Net NPA: Stable at 0.48%

Provisions: Jumped sharply to ₹1,055 crore (from ₹322 crore)

What this suggests:

Asset quality shows clear improvement (lower NPAs)

But higher provisions indicate caution over potential future stress

Weak NII suggests pressure on lending margins or slower credit growth

Possible Reasons why Union Bank of India Stock decline 6.6%

Despite stable earnings, the market reacted negatively. Here are the key reasons behind the decline:

1. Sharp Rise in Provisions

In banking, provisions are essentially the money a bank sets aside to cover expected losses from loans or other risky assets.

A nearly 3x jump in provisions raised concerns about:

Possible stress in loan book

Conservative management outlook

Future earnings uncertainty

2. Flat Revenue Growth

FY26 revenue growth remained largely stagnant, reducing investor excitement around expansion.

3. Weak Net Interest Income (NII)

A 1.1% decline in NII signals:

Pressure on core banking margins

Slower credit growth or yield compression

4. Limited Earnings Surprise

While profits improved, the growth was not strong enough to exceed market expectations.

5. Broader Banking Sector Sentiment

Banking stocks often react to:

Interest rate expectations

Liquidity conditions

Institutional selling pressure

6. Short-Term Profit Booking

After recent gains, traders likely booked profits, adding to intraday selling pressure.

The sharp decline in stock price appears more sentiment-driven than fundamentally driven. Investors are focusing on future risk signals rather than past profit growth. While Union Bank of India continues to show operational stability, the market is currently pricing in caution due to earnings quality concerns and muted growth expectations.

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